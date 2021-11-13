11/13/2021 at 20:19 CET

Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho, erred from the penalty spot in the draw (1-1) over Switzerland in the last minute and confirmed his losing streak: adds a total of three consecutive missed shots. The transalpinos, with this tie, will play the pass on the last day visiting Northern Ireland.

The Italian, who is one of the big names in the fight for the 2021 Ballon d’Or as champion of the Champions League and the Eurocup, goes through a bump in terms of effectiveness from 11 meters: his first six shots with Italy ended inside, but the last three – including penalty shootouts – have taken off the three sticks.

3 – After having scored each of the first six penalties taken for Italy, Jorginho has failed his last three, two against Switzerland (incl. Penalty shoot-outs). Waste. # ItaliaSvizzera #ITASUI – OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) November 12, 2021

The former Napoli, despite this, has lived one of the best years of his sporting career with both Chelsea and the Italian team. Last season he played a total of 43 matches between all competitions, where he registered eight goals and two assists: Thomas Tuchel and Roberto Mancini gave him the keys to midfield..

Italy, against the ropes in the last day

The transalpine team wasted the opportunity to sentence their pass to the next World Cup in Qatar 2022: the draw against Switzerland forces him to win on the last day against Northern Ireland and watch out of the corner of his eye what the Swiss team does against Bulgaria in the other group match.

Those of Roberto Mancini are clear favorites to be in the next World Cup event as first in the group. After staying out of the last edition (2018), the Italians are also one of the great contenders for the title as current world champions: they defeated England in the final and won the second European Championship in their history..