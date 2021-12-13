Updated on Monday, December 13, 2021 – 20:30

The Italian Chamber of Commerce for Spain (CCIS) and the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) have organized the award ceremony that recognizes the trajectory of successful entrepreneurs from Spain and Italy

The Tiepolo 2021 Prize was presented at the Amboage Palace, in Madrid.

Jos Manuel Entrecanales, President and CEO of Acciona, and Francesco Starace, CEO and CEO of Enel, this afternoon received the Tiepolo 2021 Award, an award that, since 1996, recognizes the trajectory of successful businessmen from Spain and Italy and their important contribution to the strengthening of economic and commercial relations between both passes.

The award ceremony of this prestigious award, awarded jointly by the Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Spain (CCIS) and the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), under the auspices of the Italian Embassy, ​​was held in Madrid, at the Amboage Palace, headquarters of the diplomatic representation of the Italian Republic, in the presence of numerous institutional representatives and the economic and business world of both countries. .

In particular, the event was attended by the ambassador, Riccardo guariglia, the third vice president of the Government and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, the mayor of Madrid, Jos Luis Martnez-Almeida, and the presidents of CCIS, Marco Pizzi, and CEOE, Antonio Garamendi.

The journalist and television presenter Leticia Iglesias has been in charge of opening the XXIV edition, highlighting the success story of both winners, the international vocation of the companies they lead, their contribution to the consolidation of economic and commercial relations between Spain and Italy and their important role in the transition energy in both countries.

Jos Manuel Entrecanales (Madrid, 1963) -art of the internationalization process of Acciona and its development in Italy- is since 2004 president and CEO of Acciona, a group of leading companies in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure solutions. He is also Chairman of Acciona Energa, the group’s energy division, which has been listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange since July 2021, being the largest global energy operator with exclusive activity in renewable energy.

Under his presidency, Acciona has established itself as a global infrastructure, energy and water services company, with a presence in more than 60 countries and with more than 40,000 employees.

“I have the honor to preside over a company focused, for almost a century, on infrastructures and services focused on the economic development, environmental balance and social progress of those communities for which we work, “said Entrecanales after receiving the award.

In Italy, the company, present since 2000, has offices in Milan and Rome and employs more than 550 people. Through its Infrastructure division, it provides water service to more than 2.5 million people in the country. In these years, it has developed some 40 projects in different regions, especially in water services and infrastructures.

Likewise, Acciona Energa has a total of six wind farms in the country, with a 156MW joint installed power and has recently entered the shared electric mobility sector, where it already operates 1,700 motorcycles in Rome and 400 in Milan.

“This award does nothing but reaffirm ourselves in our objectives and commitments to the society for which we work, especially the Italian and Spanish “, Entrecanales stressed.

Francesco Starace (Rome, 1955) – the promoter of Enel’s international consolidation and its firm commitment to renewable energy – is since 2014 CEO and CEO of the Enel Group, the largest integrated utility in Europe. Enel operates in more than 30 countries worldwide, with an installed capacity of more than 50 GW of renewables, 75 million end users connected to its networks, being the company with the largest retail customer base of some 70 million, with 245 One thousand recharging points for electric vehicles, and with a capacity of approximately 8 GW, the world leader in demand response.

Starace, who was unable to be present at the ceremony, has been represented by the CEO of Endesa, Jos Bogas, who has been in charge of collecting the award on his behalf and has read a few words of gratitude from the winner: “It is an honor to receive this award, which highlights the integration and development of economic and commercial relations between Italy and Spain Two countries that are strategic partners in several areas, one of which is the ecological transition. The Enel Group has been working in both countries for a long time in an integrated manner and with common objectives and projects, promoting decarbonization through renewable energies. efficient use of energy through electrification and modern and resilient electrical grids. The investment planned for the coming years in both countries represents approximately half of the Enel Group’s investment plan, and includes important projects within the framework of the Plan Recovery Plan, which will allow both countries to boost towards a more modern, competitive and sustainable economy, while helping growth industrial income and employment. “

Since Francesco Starace took over the management of Enel in 2014, the company has boosted its growth and investment in Spain through Endesa. Endesa currently employs around 9,600 people, being the first network operator with 12.4 million clients in Spain, the second operator in generation with 56.1 TWh of production, and the company with the largest commercial customer base.

Winners of previous editions

In previous editions of the Tiepolo Award, the following have been awarded: Antonio Llardn (Enags), Marco Alver (Snam), Antonio Hernndez Callejas (Ebro Foods), Luigi Lana (Reale Group), Antonio Huertas (Mapfre), Urbano Cairo (RCS Mediagroup) , Francisco Reyns (Abertis e Cellnex Telecom), Francesco Monti (Esprinet), Juan Rosell (CEOE), Alfredo Altavilla (FCA), King Emrito Juan Carlos (special edition of the award for the celebration of the Centennial of the CCIS), Juan Miguel Villar Mir (OHL), Pietro Salini (Salini Impregilo), Borja Prado (Endesa), Alberto Bombassei (Brembo), Antonio Vzquez (Iberia), Gilberto Benetton (Autogrill), Enrique Cerezo (Atltico de Madrid), Massimo Moratti (Internazionale di Milano), Csar Alierta (Telefnica), Fulvio Conti (Enel), Jos Manuel Lara Bosch (Antena 3), Paolo Vasile (Tele 5), Jos Manuel Martnez (Mapfre Group), Antoine Bernheim (Generali), Jess Salazar (SOS Group ), Francesco Morelli (Istituto Europeo di Design), Rodrigo Rato (International Monetary Fund), Mario Monti (Universit Bocconi), Florentino Prez (Real Madrid), Luca Cordero di Montezemolo (Ferrari), Alfonso Cortina (Repsol YPF),

Vittorio Mincato (ENI), Gabriele Bugio (NH Hoteles), Jos Vilarasau (La Caixa), Pier Luigi Fabrizi (Monte dei Paschi di Siena), Marco Tronchetti Provera (Pirelli), Rodolfo Martn Villa (Endesa), Luciano Benetton (Edizione Holding ), Luis Alberto Salazar-Simpson (Auna), Giovanni Agnelli (Fiat), Jos ngel Sanchez Asian (BBVA Foundation), Luis ngel Rojo (Banco de Espaa), Antonio Fazio (Banca d’Italia), Jos Mara Cuevas (CEOE) , Giorgio Fossa (Confindustria), Isidoro lvarez (El Corte Ingls) and Cesare Romiti (Fiat).

