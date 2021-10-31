The Venezuelan of the Astros from Houston, José Altuve, pasted his home run 23 lifetime in the Playoffs of the Major League Baseball – MLB and the second of the present World Series 2021 against the Atlanta Braves.

Through Game 3 between the Astros and Braves in the World Series, José Altuve hit his fourth home run of this 2021 Major League Baseball postseason, which served to make the game 2-0 and with which he beat a certain Bernie Williams in the list of top home runners in the history of the “Promised Land”. In addition, he broke another series of important records in this instance.

Home run

Altuve executed Kyle Wright, who misplaced a sinker and he lost it throughout the center field, a connection that had an exit speed of 105.2 miles per hour and reached 434 feet, without a doubt a dantesque and wild hit. to continue making history in the MLB Playoffs.

Records and more history

He reached 23 home runs in the MLB Playoffs and surpassed Bernie Williams in second place of all time in this instance.He reached four (4) career home runs in the World Series and is the Venezuelan who has the most, leaving behind the three (3) by Pablo Sandoval He reached 68 scored and surpassed Manny Ramírez in third place of all time in the MLB Postseason José Altuve has 90 hits in the Playoffs, the ninth most in history, beating today against the Braves to David Ortiz and David Justice

This was his 12th home run after losing the previous game, surpassing Albert Pujols’ 11 and with whom he leads this curious list.

Now, the Venezuelan is just six homers behind Manny Ramírez, who is the player with the most home runs in the MLB postseason.

After this record homer, José Altuve continues to establish himself as the Venezuelan with the most hits, doubles, runs, RBIs, walks and batting average, in games of the Playoffs of the MLB, all this in six appearances with the Astros.

Numbers in the “Promised Land”

Altuve is hitting .289 for life in the postseason, with those 90 hits, 23 homers, 49 RBIs and 68 runs scored in 77 games.

