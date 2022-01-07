It is interesting to review the old debt that the great Venezuelan league José Altuve has with the Navegantes del Magallanes in the LVBP.

The little giant made his debut with the buccaneers in the LVBP in the 2010-2011 harvest and then played in the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons.

In the three years that he came with the ship, Altuve showed his great delivery at second base and especially his ability to distribute hits, where he hit above 300 on average in two of the three harvests.

In the 2010-2011 first season, Magellan was unable to qualify for the postseason due to a collective team debacle, but he batted an average of 284, with no homers, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 14 RBIs and 13 runs scored, in 42 games.

Then in the 2011-2012 harvest. Altuve was vital for the classification of the Turks, who got into the postseason in the last game of the elimination round and in 60 games, the Creole batted for 339 on average, with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 32 runs scored and 35 RBIs, but he didn’t make the playoffs because of the Astros’ limitations.

In the 2012-2013 season, José came and was part of the team that qualified for the playoffs again, where he saw action in 35 games, leaving an average of 336, with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 19 runs scored and 27 RBIs.

In that campaign, Astroboy won the championship ring with the ship but did not play the semifinal, much less the final with the Navigators.

He hasn’t come to play in the LVBP since then, but we’ve seen his quality explode with the Astros, where he won three batting titles, a World Series ring and has played three Fall Classics with his team.

José Altuve’s old debt with Magallanes:

Altuve is one of the group of players who are idols on the ship, such as Melvin Mora, Edgardo Alfonso, Álvaro Espinoza, Luis Raven, Jhoan Santana, Endy Chávez, Clemente Álvarez, Mario Lissón, Pablo Sandoval, etc. But José missed playing a postseason with Magellan.

The memory of a key hit against the Lions, a spectacular play against the Cardinals, a three-homer game in Puerto La Cruz against the Caribs, how he has done in the postseason in the majors.

It is not about envying Altuve’s achievements, on the contrary we are proud that he is our great horse in the playoffs in the Major Leagues, where he has many marks for Venezuelans, for example in home runs and if not, let’s remember the unforgettable bombshell of Astroboy vs. Chapman to eliminate the Yankees and ride the Astros on a rocket to the World Series.

But Altuve’s debt to Magallanes lies in the fact that the player who is one of the most beloved of the fans, has missed playing a postseason with the ship, writing a story with golden pages with the ship, just like the Panda has. , Alfonso, Raven, Endy, Clemente, Lissón, el gocho, etc.

Due to the OFAC issue, Altuve cannot play with Magallanes until he becomes a free agent in 2024 and I don’t think that will happen with Astroboy, but hopefully the circumstances arise and that debt of the little giant will be settled with the fans that so much wants it.

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada