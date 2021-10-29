NEW YORK (October 28, 2021) – Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas earned his fighting nickname as a fan growing up in the Bronx. The Puerto Rico-born junior welterweight contender now has a shot at a career-defining victory approximately 10 miles from where he was raised.

Vargas (19-1, 9 KOs) will face two-time world title challenger José “Chon” Zepeda (34-2, 26 KOs) in an ESPN + 10-round main event Saturday at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. The winner of this battle will be in line for a world title shot. Vargas has won 13 in a row since a controversial disqualification loss, while Zepeda is one year away from his “Fight of the Year” knockout victory over Ivan Baranchyk. Zepeda last fought in May, winning a decision over “Hammerin” Hank Lundy.

In the 10-round bantamweight co-feature, Puerto Rican hitting sensation Carlos “Purin” Caraballo (14-0, 14 KOs) will fight former world title challenger Jonas Sultan (17-5, 11 KOs). Caraballo is coming off an eye-opening knockout win in March over Leonardo Baez. It was also announced today that Caraballo and Miguel Cotto Promotions have signed a long-term co-promotion agreement with Top Rank.

In a Top Rank promotion, remaining tickets starting at $ 30 are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com or MSG.com.

This is what the fighters had to say during the final press conference:

Jose Zepeda

“He is a young fighter. He’s a very energetic fighter, but I’ve been there. I have a lot of experience with fighters ranked number one and two in the world. Wherever he takes the fight, I will take it. I have shown that I can go as hard as possible ”.

“He still needs a lot of experience. Does not know. Your team probably doesn’t know it yet, but on Saturday you will see that boxing is not a game. You put your life at risk in the ring, and he hasn’t been with any of the top 20 fighters. He will realize what he got into this Saturday ”.

“They will see the best of ‘Chon’ Zepeda. Like I said, wherever he takes the fight, that’s where I’ll take it too. I know I can do my best if I need it. I think it’s going to come to that. I just think I’m going to get over it. He believes he is a better fighter. He thinks it’s faster. He definitely doesn’t think he hits harder. “

“He is number 56 in the world. Why do you say that I have not fought with anyone? On Saturday, as I said, he is going to discover that there are levels in this. “

Josue Vargas

“I asked for this fight. I wrote to him on Instagram a year ago ”.

“I’m fighting in my city, at Madison Square Garden, and the main event. I feel ready, with a lot of confidence. He said I don’t have the experience he has, but hey, I’ve been in the ring with the best of the best. I can name them. I’ve been there with Mikey García, Floyd Mayweather, Gervonta Davis, Teofimo López. The list could go on. “

“Now that I have become a father, now I am fighting for my son. I’m fighting for more than one reason, and I’m going to give it my all. I’m going to perform, I’m going to shine at Madison Square Garden in front of my city, and I’m going to come out victorious so you can put me in the top five at 140 pounds. I deserve this opportunity. I’ve been in this game for 14 years, 14 years strong ”.

“All I have in mind is to be victorious, and I am sure of that. I am 100 percent. That’s the way a fighter has to think. I’m in the sport for a reason, therefore I respect Zepeda for taking the fight because he doesn’t have to. He is ranked {No. 1} for the WBC, so I give him support because fighting me is a completely different game. He faced the good style of {José} Pedraza. That was it. He has never faced anyone young like me. I am 23 years old and I have the energy, but not only that, she has great footwork ”.

Carlos Caraballo

“There is a lot of talk that I will be the next superstar in Puerto Rico. We are working hard for that, together with Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment. Now that I’ve signed with Top Rank, we’re going to make all of that happen. “

“All opponents are tough. Everyone trains to win. I’m ready to go 10 rounds, but if the knockout comes, I’ll go home early. “

“It motivates me to know that big names in Puerto Rican boxing like Miguel Cotto and Félix Trinidad and other great champions have performed here at Madison Square Garden. I’m ready to put on a great performance and be the next star to come out of Puerto Rico. “

Jonas sultan

“I am very excited for this fight. I’m proud to be here again on a Top Rank card. I’ve been here before. This fight on Saturday night, I will show my best fight. a great fight between Caraballo and me. May the best win, and maybe I’ll be the best. “

“{IBF Junior Bantamweight Champion} Jerwin Ancajas is my friend and sparring partner for this fight. It gave me confidence and motivated me to win this fight. He gave me a lot of techniques and prepared me for this fight. “

“If I beat Caraballo, it would have a huge impact on my career. I would be looking for another world title fight. “