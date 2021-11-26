11/26/2021 at 7:58 PM CET

.

The Chairman of Caixabank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, has offered this Friday to the bank to play a “very important role” in the distribution of European funds within the framework of their intervention at the S’Agaró (Girona) Economy Conference.

Goirigolzarri explained that they are “a bit on the lookout” in this matter, of which he recalled that it will allow the transformation of the Spanish economy which, for the first time, will be able to emerge from a crisis with a new model.

Given what he has described for the moment “tremendously relevant”, he pointed out that “the administrations are in the process of defining the pipelines for the funds to arrive.”

The relevance of SMEs

That is where you have stressed that “Spain is a country of SMEs, and the transformation capacity of European funds is linked to the funds reaching SMEs “.

Some are pushed, as he has pointed out, by large companies and their potential to define projects, but he has pointed out that they are few in relative numbers, at which time he has put on the table the solution that the bank would offer.

“The different administrations are defining the processes and we, transmitting the idea that we would be delighted to speed up the processes of arrival of these funds to SMEs,” he indicated.

Its merits are a “great capacity for mobilization of funds”, “capillarity” and knowledge to discern which companies are sustainable in economic terms.

Regarding the current financial situation, the Chairman of Caixabank has stated thate defaults show “very positive levels” that improve initial expectations, especially in the field of individuals, both in terms of mortgages and consumption, since in the field of companies there are unknowns due to the extent of deficiencies in ICO loans.

In any case, a third of these loans are already in full installment and, although they are the highest quality, there is no default for now, according to Goirigolzarri.

Economic expansion

For him, the current moment is “of clear economic expansion”, which he confirms with 20% growth in credit and debit card billing compared to 2019 after suffering 40% drops in the worst part of the health crisis.

The demand in the business sector is “tenuous”, although it has been revived in recent months, but Goirigolzarri doubts whether it is a seasonal effect.

The Chairman of Caixabank praised the strength of the Spanish banking system at this time of crisis compared to the exit from the previous one and added that, in addition, “the policies of the European Central Bank they have been very different “, with a provision of liquidity that has made it possible to finance families and companies in need.

In his opinion, the measures adopted by the Government of Spain have also contributed to this other paradigm and have called for focusing efforts on education and training to solve unemployment problems, with the active participation of companies.

Finally, he pointed to the change of model in the economy, after years of one “based on relocation, extraordinarily agile transit of goods and minimum storage”.

This transformation represents for Goirigolzarri a situation before which you have to be “very attentive”, especially countries like Spain, in a position to receive European funds.