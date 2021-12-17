12/17/2021 at 3:24 PM CET

EP

The board of directors of Ibercaja has agreed to propose as new non-executive president Francisco Serrano Gill de Albornoz, in replacement of José Luis Aguirre Loaso, who communicated in the past his intention to resign from the position when he turned 75, once the accounts for 2021 were formulated, which is expected to happen at the end of February 2022.

As reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the board has agreed to unanimously appoint Francisco Serrano as the new chairman at the proposal of the appointments committee, which it entrusted with the succession process in application of the good governance recommendations and best sector practices. This commission had, for this, the external advice of the selection firm Spencer Stuart.

Francisco Serrano Gill de Albornoz is currently secretary general, director of risk control and deputy general director of the entity.

The proposal is conditional on obtaining the positive assessment of suitability by the European Central Bank (ECB) and, subsequently, by his appointment as director by the bank’s general meeting of shareholders.

Ibercaja has reported that, meanwhile, José Luis Aguirre will continue to hold the position of president. In the event that the indicated conditions are met, Francisco Serrano will cease to exercise his current executive functions in order to assume the non-executive presidency of the bank.

As reported by Ibercaja in a note, the bank’s board of directors has made the decision taking into account the “solid legal training, extensive experience in senior management positions and deep knowledge of management and control of the banking risks and the culture of Ibercaja that Francisco Serrano treasures “.

This will allow, in his opinion, “to continue with the solid and successful governance model of Ibercaja, based on a clear and harmonious differentiation of functions between the non-executive presidency and the CEO, who remains the highest executive of the entity, in charge of to lead the strategy and management of the banking group, a position that Víctor Iglesias Ruiz will continue to hold “.