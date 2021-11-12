11/12/2021 at 20:28 CET

The television producer José Luis Moreno has asked the judge of the National Court Ismael Moreno that set a date for your declaration “despite maintaining the nullity of the proceedings” which led to his arrest and that of more than 50 people in the framework of the ‘Titella’ operation.

In a letter dated Thursday, to which Europa Press has had access, the defense of the ventriloquist wonders if “It will be possible” for him to declare voluntarily before the head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 2 five months after his arrest.

However, in the document his representation insists that all the investigation procedures carried out to date reveal the “tremendous mistake” that was the indictment of Moreno, emphasizing that the result of the same is “markedly exculpatory.”

Thus, his defense indicates that the fact that, “having given a statement in the last three weeks, deserves special attention almost twenty investigatedAll without exception have declared that they do not know “José Luis Moreno.

No “hint of criminality”

Along these lines, he regrets that during the last months “the accusations have been unable to provide a single rational indication of criminality that it overcomes the condition of mere conjecture or mental conviction. “In his opinion” it is logical “since it is” impossible to prove the non-existent “.

Likewise, Moreno’s lawyer recalls that they have interested for the moment without success that the judge carry out a series of proceedings, including the testimony of the Argentine businessman Alexander Roemmers, allegedly scammed by the ventriloquist in the making of the series ‘Glow & Darkness’, which deals with the life of Francisco de Asís.

In addition, the defense of the ventriloquist requested an expert to ratify the reports issued by the Argentine production director Javier Pablo Leoz and another signed by Procivitas Producciones. Additionally, he requested a full copy of the series filmed.

The magistrate Ismael Moreno He agreed last October to call Roemmers to testify, although he did not set a date. It also admitted the expert reports as documentary diligence, although it ruled out that their authors testified to ratify it.

Roemmers appears as injured in the case after he invested more than 30 million euros for the production of the series on Francisco de Asís that would not have reached term. In a statement issued last August, his defense explained that Roemmers appeared to know the reality of ‘Glow & Darkness’, “its quality, its cost, and what remains” to be done.

On the other hand, the judge ruled out forming a separate piece to keep the confidentiality of the videographic material of the recordings. In this way, Moreno wanted to keep secret the episodes that were supposedly filmed and ready for broadcast.

Conditional freedom

Moreno is one of the main defendants in the ‘Operation Titella‘, whose investigation emerged last June with his arrest and that of dozens of people in different cities for a alleged scam perpetrated through a corporate network. The National Police suspect that the ventriloquist would keep between 400 and 900 million euros hidden abroad.

The producer, accused of fraud, money laundering, illicit association, falsification of documents, punishable insolvency and crimes against the Public Treasury, is on probation, with the obligation to appear weekly in court, withdrawal of passport and prohibition to leave the country. On July 8, he deposited a mortgage guarantee to cover the guarantee of 3 million euros that the judge demanded.

Investigators divide the alleged plot into two organizations: one led by Moreno, Antonio Aguilera and Antonio Salazar, dedicated since 2017 to the “fraud and fraud against banks and private investors”, “to the counterfeiting of bank items such as checks and promissory notes” and to “money laundering”; and another, headed by Carlos Brambilla, an alleged drug trafficker who would have used said structure to launder money.

Business Card

According to the judicial account, Moreno and Aguilera would be the “top managers“and Salazar, the third in action. Each would have a role. The producer,” as a well-known public person, would lend his name as a business card “in order to easily obtain the financing that they would pretend to need to start a film project Therefore, “it was the main recipient of the funds obtained.”

That money would then go to Aguilera and Salazar. The two would have “extensive knowledge in banking and commercial operations”, so they would be in charge of creating the companies, “putting on makeup”, putting administrators and presenting them to the banking entities as the recipients of the necessary financing for said projects. Actually, they would be devoid of any activity.

Through this network of “shell companies” managed by alleged front men, both organizations would move “large amounts of cash” to those who tried to give out with income that they made pass as benefits from their commercial work or with cash injections for which they would have the complicity of bank employees who would take their commission in exchange for introducing this money into the legal circuit.