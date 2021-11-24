Since the beginning of his artistic career in 1960, José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” has placed himself in the eye of the hurricane with some scandals, which have overshadowed his talent.

Friends, family lawsuits and even ties with drug trafficking are some of the problems that have starred in the last years of his life.

However, the singer is remembered for hits such as “Owner of nothing” and “I will return”, he has internationalized his career despite the serious health problems that he has presented since 2017.

But without a doubt, what has overshadowed his career in recent years has been the harsh relationship he has with his daughters procreated in his first marriage, and one of them is giving something to talk about again.

Lila Morillo and the singer were married for 20 years. Photo: Twitter

Lilibeth and Liliana, are the result of his first marriage with Lila Morillo, with whom he was married for 20 years; while Génesis Rodríguez is the daughter of him and his second wife Carolina Pérez.

It should be noted that the problems began when the Venezuelan singer decided to leave his first wife and start a new family, something that his first heiresses could not forgive.

Carolina Pérez and the interpreter were married in 1996. Photo: Twitter

The star’s youngest daughter, Génesis Rodríguez, has known very well how to internationalize her career since she is one of the Latin stars who continues to succeed in Hollywood and has a very good relationship with her parents.

While on the other side of the coin are Lilibeth and Liliana who have lived apart from their father and have always had several unfortunate encounters that end in big lawsuits.

His older daughters have had many problems with their second family. Photo: Twitter / ..

Liliana explodes in networks against “El Puma”

The eldest daughter of the 78-year-old singer has always been characterized as the “black sheep” of the family, since since she was a teenager she was a rebellious girl that causes many headaches to her parents.

And the fact is that the young man has had great problems in his personal and professional life, so not every time he can, he does not hesitate for a minute to publicly shoot his father and his second family.

The woman has lost almost 20 kilos in weight throughout this year. Photo: IG / lilianarodriguezmorillo

On this occasion, he did it again, because the 54-year-old singer and actress has resorted to his official Instagram account, to tell one of the worst episodes of his life and blames his father and his former partner.

“ME…. Last year to date!…. Always smiling… .but bitter unhappy!…. Swollen and misshapen…. About to explode … THIS IS THE FACE OF WHISKEY VODKA BEER AND WHAT COMES UNCONTROLLED … fed up with food along with countless cigarettes … “.

This was a part of the legend that the TV host shared with an image that makes her look a bit different, with a few extra kilos and one of her most worrying stages.

The image shows one of the most painful stages of the actress. Photo: IG / lilianarodriguezmorillo

“THIS IS THE FACE OF: I have already tried” everything “and I can not … … why continue? If my own father does not love me, no man will love me! Self sabotage is the best defense against YOURSELF GOD knows you and loves you… Surely at some point he will come to your rescue! ”.

