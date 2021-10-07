10/07/2021 at 4:10 PM CEST

AS Roma coach José Mourinho continues to make history in his professional career. After recently certifying his 1,000 games as head coach, with a victory (2-0) against Empoli he has signed his 42nd consecutive match without losing at home in Serie A, the highest record since the three-point era began in the 1994/95 season.

The Portuguese, who has taken the reins of AS Roma this summer after being dismissed from Tottenham Hotspur, keeps the Roman team at the top of the table with 15 points out of 21 possible: it is in fourth position with five victories and two defeats and they have Inter two points, AC Milan four and Luciano Spalletti’s intractable Naples six.

42 – José #Mourinho stay unbeaten for 42 consecutive home Serie A games: establishing the record for a manager in the three points per win era (since 1994/95) in the Italian top-flight. Special. # RomaEmpoli pic.twitter.com/rNweIDB67o – OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 3, 2021

The also former coach of Inter, Real Madrid or Chelsea, among others, has raised the competitive roof of AS Roma and is currently one of the fittest teams in European football: He has added nine victories in his first 11 official matches and has recorded 29 goals for and only 10 against. With important players like Pellegrini, Veretout, Mkhitaryan or Tammy Abraham, AS Roma play and compete.

Return to the Champions League, the great objective

AS Roma has entrusted the sports project to José Mourinho with the great objective of returning the team to the highest continental competition, something that has not happened since the 2018/19 season: the Romans fell in the round of 16 and since then they have not managed to access from Serie A. This season they dispute the first edition of the Conference League, where the leader of group C is marching.

The last time AS Roma won the Serie A title was two decades ago: the Romans beat Juventus and Lazio and won the Scudetto in the 2000/01 season., the last one before the dominance of Juventus, Inter and AC Milan. He has been in the fight – finishing as second classified – up to nine times, but the title has resisted him.