01/07/2022 at 7:47 PM CET

Artur Lopez

New setback for Roma, which has eight in twenty days of Calcio, and new complaints from José Mourinho regarding the refereeing performance. The Portuguese coach was dissatisfied with the technical level of his team, in the same way that he did not like the decisions of the referees. AC Milan defeated the Roman team 3 to 1 and the persecution of the leader, Inter continues.

At a press conference, the Portuguese coach again gave a show and criticized the performance of his players, the referee team and the Milan fans. Defensive losses and concessions once again weighed down Roma: “I didn’t like my team, we were always in the game, even at 2-0, but with a low technical level. We lost balls in situations of great ease: the second goal is a clear example as well as the last penalty. There is a lack of technical quality that has not allowed us to build today. “

Mourinho also referred to the boos from the San Siro fans and threw a dart at the Milan supporters: “A few years ago the Milan board wanted me as their new coach. I am very glad that I did not accept the offer given the reaction of the public. ”

Complaints about arbitration, a constant for Mourinho

Finally, the Portuguese did not miss his appointment with the refereeing performance, and pointed, once again, towards the decisions of the referee: “I have never seen an image that tells me that it is a penalty. You do not see pure or clear contact, it is not A clear situation He gave the last penalty, but it was the same situation as that of Zaniolo and Ibáñez. Why didn’t he give that too? We want uniformity. I didn’t like the arbitration management. “ Zlatan missed a maximum penalty in the discount, which would have meant 4 to 1 in favor of the ‘rossoneri’.

Roma suffer excessively when they face direct rivals from the top of the table. With the exception of Atalanta, the team led by Mourinho they have failed to beat any of the top five in Serie A: Inter, Milan, Napoli and Juventus. The giallorossi squad occupies the seventh place in the standings with 32 points.