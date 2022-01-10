01/10/2022 at 17:47 CET

Jose Mourinho came to the Rome like a star signing and an unbeatable start to the season took place, with six consecutive victories, which meant the best debut of the Portuguese coach in command of a team and also equaled the best start to the campaign in the history of Roma. The group ‘giallorosso’ saw how their good start was cut short and began a tough journey through the desert that was certified with the painful 3-4 defeat against Juventus.

The humiliation against the Bodo was the beginning of the end

The 6-1 loss to the unknown Bodo / Glimt marked a negative turning point for Mourinho. The Portuguese took the blame ‘in his own way’, as he stated that he was wrong to put unusual players, to whom he ended up blaming all one of the greatest humiliations of his career, at the level of the historic 5-0 he received at the Camp Nou as a Madrid coach.

At a press conference, Mou, did not cut himself when talking about his players: “If I could always play with them I would. I took a great risk. Before 6-1 I already knew the limitations of our players, but I expected a different answer. I have spoken with them and I have been honest. Our top 13 players are at a different level than the others. “

Unable to compete in Italy despite signings

Roma built an ambitious project in summer, upon the hiring of Mourinho, We must add an expense of 124.75 million euros in the incorporations of Tammy Abraham, Kumbulla, Shomurodov, Matías Viña and Rui Patrício. Those of the Italian capital were those who spent the most in Serie A, an investment that placed them as candidates to be at the top of the ranking, standing up to the greats as Juventus, Inter, Milan, Atalanta and Naples.

However, far from competing, Mou’s did not live up to expectations, march in seventh position in Serie A tied with Fiorentina nine points from the coveted Champions League spots and 17 from Inter’s leadership, unacceptable differences for a team of the level of the ‘giallorosso’.

So, if José Mourinho wants to save the season, must promote a radical change in its workforce, which as he has said on multiple occasions, it does not have too many quality personnel to face a complicated campaign.