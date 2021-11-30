Officially, the Venezuelan Federation of Soccer (FVF), presented the Argentine José Néstor Pékerman like the new technical of the Selection from Venezuela.

After strong rumors, the FVF presented José at a press conference on Tuesday, December 30 Pékerman as the new coach of Venezuela in soccer, being without a doubt a strategist with experience and a long journey in international football. The Argentine will begin his work at the Vinotinto bank from the next FIFA date of the South American Qualifiers towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Welcome, José Néstor Pékerman. 🇻🇪⚽️ # PékermanEsVinotinto pic.twitter.com/CetfFJy0qH – La Vinotinto (@SeleVinotinto) November 30, 2021

Technical Corps

Pékerman will work in the Vinotinto with the following names:

Fernando “Bocha” Batista Patricio Camps Leandro Cufré

Contract

The Argentinian Pékerman He arrives in Venezuela under a contract until 2026 for 1.25M per year, seeking to be the strategist who can give Vinotinto its first qualification to a FIFA World Cup.

Experience

The 72-year-old coach has extensive experience in international football and knows very well how to work in South America, since his first jobs were in the Minor Divisions of the Argentine National Team and also the oldest (He directed the World Cup of 2006). In addition, his last experience was as DT of the Colombian National Team, a team that qualified for two World Cups (2014 and 2018).

Clubs and national teams

Minor National Teams of Argentina Senior National Team of Argentina Deportivo Toluca (Mexico) Tigres de la UANL (Mexico) Senior National Team of Colombia

First statements

Not to mention Rafael Dudamel. He marked a path and we owe him a lot. It has made a very interesting process. I want to fully acknowledge it, ”he said. Pékerman. “For years I have closely followed the development of youth soccer in South America. One of the keys to football is to keep up to date. We have resources and we have to use them. The commitment is total ”, he added. “The road ahead of Venezuela is great,” he said. “We are already thinking about what is coming. Soccer allows us to correct quickly ”, he added. “Soon we will present the schedule with the whole new structure of the coaching staff. But for now we have to give priority to the Vinotinto for the remaining 4 qualifying rounds ”, he emphasized. “I had no doubts about coming. I spoke with this new leadership ”, he confessed.

Debut

He will debut on January 27 against the Bolivian national team.