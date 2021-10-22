The story of Jose ‘Shorty’ Torres She begins like many others, a difficult childhood growing up in a dangerous neighborhood in her hometown of Chicago. But the paths his life took were anything but ordinary. A good professional athlete is like a diamond, cut and polished by the amount of pressure on them.

At the age of four, he began in martial arts at the hand of his father and has continued training ever since. Under the umbrella of the legendary coach Bob Schirmer, Shorty became a complete martial artist, dominating the game standing, the ground, and especially wrestling.

His fight was so good, in fact, that it earned him towers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, when he dropped out of high school and was awarded a full scholarship due to athletic excellence.

But the young towers it was much more than “A fighter with a fly”, as can be found in every corner. A threat in a multitude of ways, he then pursued the only career that could put all of his skills to use: mixed martial arts.

It was then that Joseph showed his incomparable stamina. After suffering a loss in his first amateur fight, he bounced back and became the first big star on the scene. IMMAF, where he became a two-time world champion. The dominance was repeated in the circuit of USA.

Competing at the national level, towers he became a double champion. It was about time he joined the big leagues. At the BRAVE Combat Federation, you will have the opportunity to claim your first professional world title.

But not before giving back to your community and overcoming your own obstacles. Even before winning his long-awaited world title, Shorty was already a reference for the people of his neighborhood, for the example he set and the support he provided through the “Team Shorty Foundation”.

However, the hardest loss in Shorty’s life did not come from the cages. Weeks before fighting for the world title, he lost his father and mentor.

It was the most difficult time of his life and Torres withdrew from the championship fight, which many viewed as a possible end to his professional career.

But then comes the last part of the story, the one that shows why José «Shorty» Torres rose to international stardom and became one of the most prominent names in the flyweight division worldwide – he stood up and set the world title goal again, this time for himself and the memory of his dad.

After a victory over Blaine O’Driscoll, Torres now enters the BRAVE CF Arena in Rostov for the biggest challenge of his entire career: Ali “Puncher King” Bagautinov. He will face Bagautinov in the BRAVE CF 55 main event, taking place on November 6, in association with PRO FC.

A victory over the Russian superstar in his home country, which he himself towers already qualified as a moment to the style “Rocky”, will send him directly to the grand final against Velimurad Alkhasov, to cement its name, once and for all, in the history of the MMA.

