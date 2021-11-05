Ali ‘The King Puncher’ Bagautinov has attracted a tough new opponent for the return of the BRAVE Combat Federation to Russia this Saturday, November 6.

The Russian hometown hero will face prominent American Sean ‘Shorty Rock’ Santella in the final semi-final clash of the prestigious BRAVE CF World Flyweight Title Tournament, which acts as the headliner of BRAVE CF 55 in Rostov.

Santella will replace compatriot and fellow flyweight contender José “Shorty” Torres, who withdrew from the contest due to difficulties reaching match weight less than 24 hours before the official weigh-ins.

The promotion’s matchmakers then offered the spot in the tournament semi-final to Santella, who was originally scheduled to compete on the BRAVE CF 55 undercard against another rising Russian talent like Rizvan Abuev: “The Predator” Abuev who will receive his money. of the Show.

The 37-year veteran of Budd Lake, NJ, fought Torres in the quarterfinals of the eight-man competition, which began late last year to crown the inaugural flyweight world champion of the Bahrain-based team.

However, the clash ended with a majority draw. The two were supposed to race again at BRAVE CF 49 this past March, but Santella withdrew from the fight due to injury.

As a result, Torres fought and prevailed over short-term replacement Blaine O’Driscoll by unanimous decision to advance to the semifinals.

Now that he’s back in the tournament, Santella is ready to seize this weekend’s big opportunity against Bagautinov.

The winner of the semifinal showdown between Santella and Bagautiov will secure a seat in the championship round against the highly touted Velimurad Alkhasov.

Other changes made

Bagautinov vs Santella is not the only new fight made for BRAVE CF 55. Daniel Gaucho, Luis Felipe Dias and Nemat Abdrashitov have all been expelled from the card.

Gaucho and Dias have been replaced by Abdulsupyan Alikhanov and Vitaly Tverdokhlebov, respectively, while Abdrashitov vs Abdulmutalip Gairbekov were removed from the card.

Brave CF 55 card updated

Flyweight tournament bout: Ali Bagautinov vs Sean Santella

Super welterweight: Artur Sviridov vs Ibrahim Mane

Lightweight: Kamil Magomedov vs Sam Patterson

Middleweight: Rustam Chsiev vs Abdulsupyan Alikhanov

Welterweight: Andrey Bragovskiy vs Sergey Yaskovec

Covenant weight (72.5 kg): Artur Aliev vs Ali Abdulkhalikov

Middleweight: Gazimurad Magomedov vs Djabrail Aidamirov

Featherweight: Ahmed Omarov vs Albert Mallokurbanov

Bantamweight: Alan Balaev vs Vadim Pavlikov