The dominican Joseph Siri He continues to see how his dream continues to come true, despite the fact that after he managed to get there, an injury appeared on one of his fingers.

Manager Dusti Baker thinks it’s time to use Jose Siri to be the starting center fielder for the Houston Astros to visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

What led Baker to make that decision?

Well, José Urquidy is going to be the starter for the Astros tonight against a team that is not about letting balls pass, much less fanning them, that is why he needs some skilled outfielders who can get to the hits quickly no matter how difficult they are.

On the other hand, it is admitted that Jose Urquidy is not a pitcher with a cup of giant strikeouts.

Siri has experience as an outfielder in moments of pressure such as playing in the Final Series of 2018 with the Eastern Stars and with the Gigantes del Cibao in 2020. He has a good arm, good loses and good defense, without a doubt.

Siri Words:

“I was very excited to have the opportunity. I mentally prepared myself for the cold out there, and I think it’s a great center field. It is a great central garden, very deep. Plenty of room to maneuver. I think I have the opportunity to make good plays ”.

Jose Siri on his start: “I was just very excited to have the opportunity. I prepared myself mentally for the cold out there, and I think it’s a big center field. It’s a big center field, very deep. A lot of room to maneuver. I think I have an opportunity to make some good plays. “ – Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 18, 2021

Astros lineup:

Jose Altuve, 2B. Michael Brantley, LF. Alex Bregman, 3B. Yordan Álvarez, DH. Carlos Correa, SS. Kyle Tucker, RF. Yuli Gurriel, 1B. Jose Siri, CG. Martín Maldonado, C.

