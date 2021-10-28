The Mexican pitcher José Urquidy returned to fulfill and shine in the World Series Major League Baseball with the Houston Astros, this time in Game 2 of the October 2021 Classic.

His performance

5 innings 2 earned runs 7 strikeouts 6 hits 0 walks 74 pitches 55 strikes

To win the game

Urquidy will be the first Mexican pitcher to win two games in a World Series.

Other data

José Urquidy is the first Mexican-born pitcher with a game of 7 strikeouts, without tickets, in the World Series. # WorldSeries – Roberth Pérez (@ RoberthEperez17) October 28, 2021

José Urquidy becomes the 5th Astros pitcher to record 7+ strikeouts in a World Series game. He trails only Gerrit Cole (9) and Justin Verlander (9) for the franchise record. pic.twitter.com/v54WSKAyWw – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 28, 2021

In 2019

The Mexican was the first rookie to start a World Series game. In addition, he is the fourth rookie of any nationality to open a game of the Fall Classic in 30 years without allowing a run.

That time Urquidy, on October 26, 2019, in game four of the World Series, obtained the victory to tie the series at two, facing 17 batters in 5 innings, he will connect two hits, with four strikeouts, he made 67 pitches , 45 on strikes to get 15 outs.

Along with Jon Lester they are the only pitchers, since 1969, who when they started for the first time in the World Series that they did not accept runs.

At that point in the last 50 years, only five World Series pitchers did it: Walker Buehler (2018), Yordano Ventura (2014), Madison Bumgarner (2010), Lester Straker (1987) and Gary Gentry (1969).

Mexicans

He was the third Mexican (Fernando Valenzuela in 1981 and Jaime García in 2011) to start a World Series game and also the third Aztec to win a game in the October classic. In 2020, Julio Urías was the fourth, and Victor González the fifth.

With part of the information from the book Pelotero por Amor al Bienestar by Beatriz Pereyra.

