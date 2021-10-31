A controversial fight week left Josue Vargas claiming to have won the press conference and weigh-in. Once the opening bell rang, José Zepeda won the only fight that mattered. California’s Zepeda made a major statement in hostile territory, knocking down Josue Vargas twice en route to a first-round knockout Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Vargas recovered after a one-minute knockdown of the fight, before a barrage of corners left him defenseless and knocked down before the fight came to a halt at 1:45 of the first round of his junior welterweight competition.

The main event participants exchanged many harsh words during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, where 32-year-old Zepeda, a former title challenger, vowed to show 23-year-old Vargas that “There are levels to this. ” He would have to do it without the services of his brother and head coach Rene Zepeda, who was banned from the ring following his role in a melee during Friday’s weigh-in.

Zepeda was fine alone. Vargas was looking forward to his first ESPN + headliner, just miles from his hometown in the Bronx. The fight may have turned out to be too much, too soon. Zepeda was well equipped for battle, fighting behind the jab and looking for the perfect opportunity to make his presence felt.

It came in the form of a left blow that slammed into Vargas’s thickly bearded chin. The sequence sent the Puerto Rican prospect crashing into the canvas, so stunned he got up and fell again and almost through the ropes. Vargas managed to beat the count but could never find his legs.

“I told him I hit hard,” Zepeda told ESPN’s Mark Kriegel in the ring after the win. “I hit him and I didn’t think he would recover from it. I was wobbly and that’s how I ended up. “

Zepeda refused to let him go free, unloading a swarm of power punches on a cornered Vargas who slid onto the mat as referee David Fields, thankfully, said goodbye to the contest.

“I was ready. I was 100% ready, ”said Zepeda, who improves to 35-2 (27KOs). “I told him at the press conference that there are levels to this. I wanted the fight. I showed him tonight that there are levels to this. “

Vargas received the hardest lesson, falling to 19-2 (9KOs) when his 13-game winning streak came to a complete halt.