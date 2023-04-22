Josefa Cortés, the young Chilean who developed a device that helps detect breast cancer

Palpa, the device designed by the young Chilean Josefa Cortés to detect breast cancer, is revolutionizing the way women examine their breasts in Chile and in other countries.

According to the website note For youthe device is shaped like a breast and is filled with liquid soap to be used as a sponge during the shower.

“Palpa was born from the story of Jovita, a person I love very much, who a few years ago detected a lump in one breast but allowed herself to think it was a ‘bean’ of fat. Years later she went to check up and was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer, ”explains Cortés.

When investigating the subject, Josefa Cortés discovered that 30% of breast cancer cases occur in women under 40 years of age, a segment for which mammography is not indicated, and that only 4% of women under 40 years old is examined every month.

How does Palp work?

Aware of the misinformation and the normalization of not having tests, Josefa decided to make this problem tangible through a device that educates women in a close and friendly way.

Inside Palpa there is a lump similar to those detected in the palpation of the breasts, which allows the user to become familiar with the touch and palpation of her own breasts, being alert if something strange is noticed. The idea to create Palpa arose after a person close to Josefa was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer.

The device is designed to make self-examination a daily habit. Being breast-shaped and containing a lump that simulates a tumor, Palpa allows the user to feel the hardness of a tumor that is fixed and does not move, at the same time that it dispenses soap to soften the skin and have a better touch when examining the mom.

Palpa is already sold through e-commerce on its website and is sponsored by companies that have been interested in supporting the development of the ingenious invention. In addition, Josefa was recognized as a young Latin American innovator in the category under 35 years of age, by the MIT technological institute.

The device has achieved a great social impact, with 10 women having already detected a health anomaly thanks to the use of Palpa. For Josefa, the most important thing is that the device helps make self-examination a habit and raise awareness of the importance of palpation to detect breast cancer in its early stages.