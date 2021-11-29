11/29/2021 at 12:57 CET

This weekend, Les Comes (Súria), has become for the 11th consecutive year in the cradle of enduro in our country with the celebration of the eleventh edition of the EnduRoc.

More than 700 registered, between amateurs and professionals, have traveled the 40-kilometer circuit that the Les Comes team has prepared for this weekend. A very varied terrain that included fast track, area of ​​stones, mud and water has allowed all participants to enjoy great conditions for Sunday’s race.

Josep Garcia beat the EnduRoc for the third time, after also winning the seventh edition of 2016 and the last edition of 2019. On the 3 occasions it has taken the first position of the 2 main races of the weekend, the superpole (Saturday) and the EnduRoc (Sunday). Therefore, it is the pilot’s third double in this test.

The victory took place with a wide margin of almost 3 minutes compared to the Husqvarna rider, Bernat Cortés. The current E3 world runner-up, Jaume betriu, was in third position after a spectacular comeback from last place due to a crash in the first corners of the course.

The pilots Pau Thomas with BETA and Victor Guerrero with Rieju, they have been in fourth and fifth position respectively.

Josep Garcia closes a spectacular season with KTM after staying Spain champion scratch, winner of the Six Days and Enduro E2 world champion.

It should also be noted the good career of the pilot Manresana Mireia Badia of the GasGas team. The actual world runner-up and six times in a row state champion has been crowned with the first position of Feminas and among the first 25 scratch in a race in which some of the best riders in the world have participated.

The Yamaha rider Pol Tarres has done a great participation with a Trail, a motorcycle very different from the rest of the participants, but which has proven to be just as competitive in this race format.

The 5 times world champion Ivan Cervantes He did not want to miss this edition either, but he had to leave on Saturday due to mechanical problems, which have prevented him from participating in the race Race of Champions Sunday.

The race in the Friends category, the most massive and in which about 400 pilots participate, has carried out for the third consecutive year an innovative output format that allows you to combine the spectacularity of a large format output with maximum safety for the pilots. The output in EnduRoc format It was already a great success when it was released in 2018 and it has been maintained by the good reception it has had among all the participants.

Large and well-known brands in the sector such as KTM, Honda, Beta, Husqvarna, Sherco, GasGas, Yamaha, Rieju and other brands and companies from the enduro world have been seen in the area enabled by the trade and have not wanted to miss the Les appointment. You eat.