Joseph Lubin, founder of ConsenSys, was at the Dcentral Miami event, where he starred in an interesting panel in which he shared his thoughts on the adoption of cryptocurrencies by financial institutions. In addition, he said that “old money is disappearing” referring to fiat money, while cryptocurrencies are occupying more and more spaces. Among other things, he also talked about the institutional version of MetaMask.

He said that, the crypto space has been significantly led by a retail community. He commented, that at the beginning of the crypto era, there were some smaller hedging institutions that could be nimble and make riskier decisions. Some of those institutions dabbled with cryptocurrencies for a time, taking them as payment for goods and services. But, it was really about winning business that would trade through the currencies fairly quickly. In this sense, he said that what we are seeing now is that institutions are taking cryptocurrencies as part of their balance sheet.

Joseph Lubin at Dcentral Miami

Institutional MetaMask

Lubin also spoke about the Institutional MetaMask, saying that, in the Ethereum ecosystem, the Institutional MetaMask provides a large number of functionalities that institutions need and is initially interested in being attractive to crypto financial, hedge fund and financial types of traders. . However, he explained that more and more traditional companies are expected to join in to use crypto in their day-to-day lives. Thus keeping cryptocurrencies on your balance sheet as well.

In addition, he said that it integrates custody solutions, so that financial organizations can access and participate in DeFi. Lubin has said that the pace of adoption is so fast that his company has doubled many of its key performance indicators. The ConsenSys CEO assures that the paradigm shift towards a world that works with decentralized protocols is accelerating.

He highlighted that Michael Saylor does a good job evangelizing the uses of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. In addition, he feels that this has significantly favored the adoption of crypto in many people, and even because of the fact that it is considered in some institutions.

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs in tune with cryptocurrencies

In his opinion, entities such as JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are trying to enter the cryptocurrency ecosystem, but he emphasized that, being massively regulated banking institutions, it will not be easy for them to do this kind of thing. In fact, he mentioned that some of those investors have already said no. “JPMorgan has specifically said that investing in cryptocurrencies is a mistake.” Lubin said.

However, he believes that “the fever” is on and institutions are forming. Especially with that “old, dying, or disappearing” money quite significantly as cryptocurrencies occupy more and more spaces. He added that with this new, more solid money, it will be ultrasound money that will grow in value exponentially.

Joseph Lubin, said that we are at the end of “a cycle of important monetary debt”, the end of a regime that will go along with that “old money” because it is not performing and there are many reasons for it to stop negotiating with he.

