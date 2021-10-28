After the success of its opening weekend, a sequel to Duna was finally confirmed – 75%. Denis Villeneuve hopes to deliver a trilogy based on the work of Frank Herbert. This first part, starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya, adapts less than half of the book, so those who expected a certain resolution were left with several doubts that will be answered. Critics have been very generous with this work, although audiences still debate whether the end result is surprising or a boring but beautifully shot product.

After all, the director’s talent is very clear, and his work on tapes like The Arrival – 94%, Enemy – 75% and Blade Runner 2049 – 88% is proof that he does not give in to the most commercial insistence and prefers to respect his vision that always involves perfect photography and philosophical elements in his narrative. Also, his ambition is clear and the way he uses his resources is quite traditional despite the trailers that other movies and series have offered in recent years, such as The Mandalorian – 90%, or any title of Marvel.

In various interviews, the cast of Dune acknowledged that the filming was very special. Jason Momoa, for example, explained that avoiding green screens as much as possible and working in real and majestic spaces helped a lot to feel inside the story. The production worked in Norway for the scenes on the planet Caladan and in the Jordanian desert for Arrakis, where most of the story takes place. Although the photographer Greig fraser worked with state-of-the-art technology on the set of The Mandalorian, He respected the director’s insistence to work in real locations, despite having the budget to do it in the studio.

Josh Brolin, who plays Gurney Halleck in Dune, also praised the decisions of Denis Villeneuve. It goes without saying that the actor played Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, already Cable in Deadpool 2 – 85%, so he knows very well what it is like to film a multi-million dollar franchise that has all the possible resources. In fact, the actor recently explained the differences between all these productions.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Brolin clarified that his experience with Marvel was positive but cannot be compared with the production of Dune. The biggest difference was that Villeneuve’s filming was kept constant and free of gimmicks to avoid leaks:

[Marvel] I would post pages to make you think it was a thing, and then you had to change it and do it, that was very annoying. But with [Duna] everything is exposed. You have a book, you have source material, it is something difficult to hide, although it is a fairly loyal adaptation. There are some things that change, some things that were improvised, there are some things that were created … because it has a life of its own.

In addition to feeling less pressure from leaks, Brolin also explained that filming in real locations does something very different when you are an actor, although at no time does he despise the work he does Marvel with visual and special effects:

And everything is practical. We are in sets that you can see, you are in the middle of these huge sets, the production design was on a large scale, while in Marvel it depends on your imagination, the two are fascinating and deserve a lot of recognition, but they are very different.

Although Marvel He has already closed his cycle with Thanos, it is expected that Josh brolin stay in the franchise now as Cable in a third installment of Deadpool and maybe in some other project of the UCM. In the case of Dune, his character was last seen fighting to defend House Atreides from the attack that claimed the life of their leader. Those who have read the book know that Gurney Halleck has to appear again and his figure will become more important in the story.

