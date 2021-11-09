11/09/2021 at 11:05 CET

Josh carvallo He was the protagonist recently by declaring his homosexuality and becoming one of the few professional footballers to publicly acknowledge it, which earned him support and congratulations for his bravery. But after that wave of recognition, the Australian player in statements for the Guardian’s Today in Focus podcast has revealed that he is also afraid after six years in which he lived with the anguish of hiding it from everyone around him. “Not only did I hide it from my colleagues, but also from my family,” he says. “I hid it from my friends, all around me, so only when I have been able to be myself is when I have been able to be relaxed, without worry or stress.”

Carvallo has helped many other footballers in a similar situation: “There are people who have spoken to me confidentially to tell me that they were in the same situation, and they are also professional footballers. And look, it’s something you can’t rush into. You want to be yourself. In the end I was not happy and now look at me, I am the happiest in the world. They like how this sounds and they say: ‘Josh, I have not felt that until now and I want to do it ‘and I say:’ It is in your hands, it is your journey and there is a light at the end of the tunnel ‘. I didn’t think there was and there definitely is, “he says.

The footballer is now concerned about what may happen at the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexual acts are illegal. Cavallo says he is gripped by fear: “Something about Qatar applying the death penalty to gay people, it is something that I am very afraid of and it makes me not want to go there. This saddens me,” he continues, “in the end the The World Cup is in Qatar and one of the greatest achievements of a professional footballer is playing for your country, and knowing that it is in a country that does not support the gay community and that puts our own life at risk, terrifies me and makes me wonder if my Life is more important than doing something really good in my professional career. “