01/07/2022 at 17:30 CET

Young Australian Josh Giddey has caused a direct hit on the Oklahoma City Thunder where he arrived this summer after being chosen in sixth place in the last draft, without having gone through an American university.

And is that this ‘aussie’ has shown all his talent in the month of December, where he averaged 11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists in the Western Conference, per game to be chosen the Rookie of the month in the NBA by the Western Conference.

Oklahoma has believed from the first moment in eThis 19-year-old, 2.03-year-old point guard, starting every game for Oklahoma, standing out for its versatility, and with authentic crack numbers.

The youngest triple-double

Just a few days ago, in his first appearance in 2022, he achieved a historic milestone by becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, adding 17 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists against the Dallas Mavericks. scored by Luka Doncic.

A true star in the making in the American league, he has caused an impact upon his arrival in the NBA, although his name was already on the lips of all the scouters of the League since his brilliant participation in the L’Hospitalet Tournament in 2020.

Giddey endorsed Barça 15 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists in the final of the Tournament de l’Hospitalet

| CBHOSPITALET

Giddey competed in the renowned tournament for U18 players with the NBA Academy Australia, He ended up becoming the MVP of the tournament, with a victory in the final against Barça, In which there were players who today play for the Barça team such as Agustín Ubal and Michael Caicedo.

The @NBA Global Academy won the 2020 Ciutat de L’Hospitalet Junior Tournament overnight. And Aussie point guard @GiddeyJosh was named tournament MVP! 💪💪 More: https://t.co/ErQRCX6e2U

BY @OlgunUluc pic.twitter.com/DsGFbqkJQ6 – FOX Basketball (@FoxBasketball) January 7, 2020

That recognition It was the ultimate accolade for Giddey on his way to the NBA. Some universities such as Iowa State or Arizona showed their interest in incorporating itAlthough he preferred to stay in Australia and sign for the Adelaide 36ers development program.

That did not deprive him of being chosen by the Oklahoma City in the last draft and he lives a sweet moment as one of the young values ​​of the NBA and also accompanied by her older sister, Hannah, who does play at Oral Roberts University, just two hours from Oklahoma.

As the youngest player in the NBA, Australia proudly lives its success in the best league in the world, where other players such as Bogut, Mills or Joe Ingles are already doing it.