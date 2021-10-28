Christian teruel

A few days ago, the former champion Anthony Joshua gave his first interview after losing to Usyk on IFL TV. And he left quite interesting pearls, both in what he said and in what he hinted and even visuals. The latter was the first thing that struck him when he appeared with a cap from Canelo’s brand, No Boxing No Life. Something that would not have to attract attention per se (both the Mexican and the British have Eddie Hearn as a “friend” in common) if it were not for the American tour he has done visiting different coaches, including Eddy Reynoso, giving understand that you are looking for a new corner.

And this is where it is seen that it is not only an appearance. Because throughout the interview he leaves some messages to his team, hinting that his performance against Usyk is only due to being the execution of his idea. In a light version of Wilder post defeat in his second fight with Fury (difficult to reach the level of the reptilian Judeo-Masonic conspiracy of the American) but which is almost as shocking coming from AJ.

Because precisely the English has always stood out for the chivalrous behavior, both in victory and in defeat. It was already seen how after losing against Ruiz Jr. he was fleeing all kinds of excuses and conspiracies that the rest of the boxing world made for him. Although it is true that he does not blame everything that happened to his trainers, the mention that it is the product of a method and training devised by them is recurrent throughout the video. In the same way, he reiterates the release of names of great historical fighters and their relationship with coaches ditto. And in case it is not clear, he steps away from continuing to suggest and confirms that he is looking for a new guide and that McCracken will have to accept a secondary role … or none at all.

But his Wilderization is not limited to wringing the bag when it comes to explaining the defeat. And it seems that Joshua himself has gotten tired of being a surgical boxer and advocates “sweet science.” In another puja to his team, he affirms that he wants to abandon that style acquired for the rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. and wants to return to his explosive version. “I want war, murder. This is heavyweight “, he confesses. Funny this statement when the last time this happened he was knocked out. And he finishes with the intention of going for the soul of Usyk, as if it were Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat.

Finally, and after insisting on what he likes about his Mexican colleague’s cap, he praises the performance of Fury and Sugar Hill (again highlighting a boxer-coach relationship), who will not run away from anyone, be it Wilder, Whyte, Ortiz … And he wishes an Arum who made him fall from a cherry the same as we did to the electricity bill: to go away. But roughly, you understand me.

Are we facing a new Anthony Joshua? Is this attitude because of how affected you are by your latest defeat? Is it all the beginning of an Eddie Hearn campaign to start selling the rematch against Usyk? Whatever it is, we just hope it doesn’t end up knocking out some advertising mascot with a poor man in it.