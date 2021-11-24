11/24/2021 at 07:37 CET

Tamara morillo

“Sometimes you survive, other times you just want to cry.” Isabel García lived with horror. The pain rules since then. “I’m not the same. I am missing my child And as long as it doesn’t close, I don’t know where it is and what happened, I won’t live again. ”

Since April 10, 2006, she has been looking for Josué, the middle of her children. He disappeared on Holy Monday, in Dos Hermanas (Seville) when he was 13 years old. “In April it will be 16 years that he has not been here,” he laments. Thirteen days later the trace of the father, Antonio Monge, was lost: “I’m going to heaven with Josué,” he told several relatives. “I know that he killed my son. Without a doubt. I know it killed him. I just want to find him, even if it’s his bones. Or find the father to tell me where he left it. To be able to bring flowers to the cemetery, to be able to rest. “

Aggressions and threats

The life of Isabel had lights, three: Benjamin, Josué and Andrés, her three sons. The rest were marked by shadows: those of abuse. “For 22 years I experienced all kinds of aggressions: physical and psychological, threats… I did not have the courage to report. He told me to do it, I I would kill and take my children from me. In 2004 I went to the Women’s Institute “. She overcame the fear and in 2016, with some force, she asked her then husband to separate for a while,” I told her: ‘go to your mother’s house for a few days’; It doesn’t mean that we were going to get divorced … I was surprised that he said yes, that he would leave. “He didn’t. He didn’t. Shortly after, Josué disappeared. At thirteen days, so did he.

Isabel García has been looking for Josué for almost 16 years. |

Playing the console

“My son reminded me a lot of me, he really wanted to live. He was very good and very humble. I remember that he was already starting with his friends, his little friends,” says Isabel. That sunday Josué had arranged to meet one of them to go home to sleep. “They were going to play the console.” It never was. The last memory with him was that same afternoon. Isabel left the house with her other son, “at 3:30 pm, more or less.” He said goodbye to Josué. “I’ll wait for you tomorrow at ten o’clock and we’re going to buy you clothes,” I said. “He gave me a kiss and I left.” It was the last one.

A toolbox

“I never reported Antonio for mistreatment because I knew who I was dealing with,” reveals Isabel. He counts and the sum gives him “22 years of horror.”

That Sunday afternoon, “I saw that Antonio was preparing tools and a bag, rags … He told me he was going to his sister’s house to fix something. I remember Josué was watching TV. “

The alert was activated on Monday, April 11, Josué did not return from his friend’s house. |

Changed clothes

When Isabel returned home it was 9:30 p.m. “The father had not yet arrived,” says the woman. “When he arrived he was wearing different clothes“, he points out. Isabel, who for a long time has decided not to speak to more media, asks for a truce to be able to continue, to catch a breath.” I’m not well … “. The effort is titanic,” find out what he did with my son & mldr ;. Not knowing how I killed him & mldr; “.

Antonio, according to Isabel’s memory, that night he came half dressed. “The pants had changed.” The woman was surprised, she asked him, and he replied that it had been stained. Now Isabel knows that a few days later she threw away the clothes. The woman went to the kitchen, made dinner, and He suggested calling Josué, to see how the afternoon was going. “He told me not to do it, to let them enjoy.” The light went out. They lay down. They did not speak anymore.

A neighbor saw them

The alert jumped on the same Monday morning. Isabel waits to meet her son but Josué does not return. His mobile is off. “I called the friend and he told me that Josué had told him that he had to help his father and that he would go later, but he did not arrive. “Antonio, the father, denied it.

“I asked him directly: did Josué come with you to work yesterday? ‘No.'” A neighbor finished confirming that she was lying. “He said he had seen them with the van after I left for Carrefour.” Josué was with his bike; Antonio, with the open back door of the Berlingo, next to him. “He saw how they both headed down the street in the van.”

The posters began to be distributed from the beginning of the investigation. |

“You have killed Joshua”

The disappearance altered everything and everyone. “Except for him. The same day he disappeared, his father He went to bed so calm saying that the next day he had to go to work. I already suspected. ”

The man’s behavior and contradictions sowed doubt in Isabel, although an inopportune call misled. “Someone sent an anonymous message to my mobile saying that a man who was not well had taken the child to Almería“. The spotlight temporarily stopped pointing at Antonio. It did not last long. It took the police to rule out that there was nowhere to shoot in Almería.

“He asked me: ‘Do you suspect me?’ I said yes! “

“Antonio did not want me to tell that she was an abused woman, he told me and repeated that he would never tell about that.”

One day, talking to him after the boy’s disappearance, I saw that he had a scratch on his arm, I suspected, I added the lies & mldr; And after 13 days in my house, doing the paripe, I talked to him, “says Isabel.” He asked me: ‘Do you suspect me? I replied: yes, you have killed Josué! If you don’t tell me where it is, I’ll go to the police. “Isabel went to the police station.

On the afternoon of Sunday, April 23, 13 days after Josué disappeared, Antonio Monge took the keys to the van and left. “Before, he told my eldest son and my daughter-in-law to take care of me. Evaristo, the police officer in charge of the case, called him: ‘Antonio, where are you? He replied:’I’m going to meet Josué in heaven‘”His mobile signal was lost in the province of Huelva. Antonio was not seen again.

The investigation went to the Seville Homicide Group. One hypothesis took hold: the police think the man would have killed his son to harm his wife and who later committed suicide.

“I don’t believe it,” Isabel affirms roundly. Broken with pain, she draws her own hypothesis: “He fled. He killed himself, right? Where is his van? He would have appeared, right?”

Order of search and capture of Antonio Monge, father of Josué. |

The Police requested help from all the municipalities of Spain. He provided the registration of the van, they checked if there were fines, penalties or if it had been removed by a municipal tow truck. “What was never looked at were the scrap yards,” says Isabel.

An international search warrant was issued against Antonio and investigated in Morocco and Portugal. Although the main line of research aimed at suicide of the father, it could not be ruled out that he might have left the country. Almost 16 years later, the alerts are still active. No clue, indication or vestige of the whereabouts of Antonio, nor of Josué, has been found.

“Mom, I’m Josué”

14 months after starting, the investigation turned upside down: A teenager showed up at a train station claiming he was Josué. “When I got to the hospital, I met a boy who said ‘Mom, Mom, I’m Josué‘. I replied: but I don’t know you, “Isabel remembers. It all turned out to be a macabre joke from a boy who tried to sneak onto a train without paying.

“Imagine the pain. I said to the police: You couldn’t check it? When they showed me the photo they had of my son … Of shame. A blurry photo, in black and white & mldr; Horrible, I don’t even want to remember it” .

“The killer is still alive”

Isabel no longer expects anything from anyone. Your wounds, scars, make her the mother of a disappeared person, a victim of gender violence, victim of what today is called vicarious violence, but his name does not appear on any of the lists officially. “No one has called or helped me.” Live with pain and two certainties: “One, that my son has been killed. The second, that the murderer, the father, is still alive“.

Josué’s mother clings to what a judge told her one day: “He told me: look, a person we were looking for has appeared, he was in the field, in a small town. He was stopped by the Civil Guard, he had no ID, and the seen They were looking for him because he had killed a person … Antonio may appear too. ”

Bad dates arrive, on December 24 Josué would turn 29 years old. It also smells like Christmas. “I no longer celebrate anything.” There are many volumes that shape the police investigation. It remains open, protagonist among the unsolved cases. Isabel, Sevilla, is still missing Josué.

Isabel Garcia in one of the photos that make up the exhibition ‘Absences. Our Disappeared ‘, from the QSDglobal Foundation. |