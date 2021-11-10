11/10/2021 at 23:31 CET

.

Joventut defeated (76-67) Turk Telekom Ankara to add their third victory and place second in group A of the Eurocup in a match in which Joel Parra stood out with 17 points.

The green and black dominated in the first half, winning by seventeen points ahead (43-26, min. 19) but in the second half they played at the pace set by the Turks, who with a successful Aaron Harrison had options to win with 69-62 five minutes from the end.

The veteran Pau Ribas (12 points and 5 assists) and Ante Tomic (11 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists) appeared to cut the visiting streak and avoid an upset.

The green and black did not have many difficulties to quickly take the lead on the scoreboard (10-4, min. 4) led by Joel Parra and Pau Ribas, who added 20 of the 43 points of their team in the first half with 9 of 10 between them in field goals.

The Turk Telekom starting five with five Americans caused little concern and only their pivot Jajuan Johnson, author of 11 points, was able to keep up with the pace imposed by the Catalans, who were far superior under the hoops with an Ante Tomic who rebounded and gave 4 assists.

His point guard, Álex Pérez-Kaufmann, retired with three fouls at eight minutes after a technique for facing Ribas after committing a foul on the green-black guard. Without him, Turk Telecom played their best minutes, although insufficient, at the start of the second quarter after finishing the first ten points down (23-13).

La Penya could not increase the 14-point lead in the third quarter (43-29) with whom he reached the break, although he only let the Turks get closer on the scoreboard to ten points at the end of the quarter (59-49).

The Turks improved their game with Ogut in the lead, Harrison scoring from three and Johnson from near the basket but the green and black knew how to respond with the triples from Parra and Brodziansky and Pep Busquets going up to nine points.

The success of Dawkins and Harrison in the triple allowed Turk Telekom to hold on to the game until the final minutes (69-62, min. 35) but Penya reacted quickly with Ribas looking for Tomic inside the zone and You live ensuring the victory with two free throws.

Data sheet:

76. Joventut Badalona (23 + 20 + 16 + 17): Vives (6), Ribas (12), Parra (17), Willis (4), Tomic (11) -starting team-, Feliz (-), Brodziansky (11), Birgander (6), Busquets (9) and Maronka (-)

67. Turk Telekom Ankara (13 + 16 + 20 + 18): Pérez (6), Harrison (17), Ellis (4), Dawkins (10), Johnson (17) -starting team-, Geyik (4), Ennis (2), Ogut (7) and Engindeniz (-).

Referees: Radovic (Croatia), Laurinavicius (Lithuania) and Giovannetti (Italy). They eliminated Pep Busquets (min. 36) and Álex Pérez (min. 40) for five personal fouls.

Incidents: match corresponding to the fourth day of group A of the European Championship played at the Palau Olímpic de Badalona with 2,029 spectators.