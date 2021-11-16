11/16/2021 at 23:26 CET

The Joventut de Badalona achieved an important victory (90-80) in the Eurocup against a Morabanc Andorra that started well but that was deflated from the second quarter before the great choral game of the green and black led by Ante Tomic and Joel Parra.

JOV

AND

YOUNG, 90

(23 + 30 + 25 + 12): Andrés Feliz (8), Joel Parra (14), Derek Willis (9), Albert Ventura (6), Ante Tomic (18) -starting five-, Pep Busquets (4), Pau Ribas (6), Vladimir Brodziansky (7), Arturs Zagars (12), Simon Birgander (6) and Zsombor Maronka.

MORABANC ANDORRA, 80

(20 + 16 + 21 + 23): Codi Miller-McIntyre (22), David Jelinek (8), Oriol Paulí (7), Amine Noua (6), Víctor Arteaga (6) -starting five-, Babatunde Olumuyiwa (2 ), Nacho Llovet (4), Clevin Hannah (6), Mario Nakic (6), Moussa Diagne (4) and Conor Morgan (9).

REFEREES

Ioannis Foufis (Greece), Arturas Sukys (Lithuania) and Steve Bittner (Germany).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the fifth day of Group A of the European Championship played before 2,259 spectators at the Palau d’Esports (Badalona).

The Croatian pivot had a great game with 18 points, without any failure in the shots, to which he added 7 assists and 4 rebounds. Joel Parra (14 points) and Arturs Zagars (12 points), who had many minutes due to Guillem Vives’ injury, were the other highlights of a team that distributed 24 assists.

The Andorrans started better by scoring on the counterattack and with Oriol Paulí hitting the triple (4-11, min. 4). La Penya started without defensive intensity and misguided in the triple, betting on the inside game to turn the scoreboard and finish the first quarter three up (23-20).

La Penya extended their lead at the start of the second quarter with a stellar Joel Parra and Ante Tomic (14 points in the first half) unstoppable under the hoops (40-25, min. 16).

Ribas and Tomic, leaders

Ribas and Tomic delighted the public with their combinative game while Codi Miller-McIntyre tried to revive his team with individual actions to finish the first part with 9 points. Two free throws by Tomic put the maximum difference of the match coinciding with the break (53-36).

Morabanc Andorra had a timid reaction at the start of the third period led by Conor Morgan (57-44, min. 24) but the green and black reacted with a partial of 11-4 with Albert Ventura uncovered in attack (68-48, min. 26).

The Andorrans fell apart as a team and were left at the expense of Miller-McIntyre’s stock., which extended his scoring to 15 points, although he had the reply of Zagars who with five points in the final minutes put a new maximum advantage on the scoreboard (78-57) with which the Penya left the game resolved.

In the last quarter, the Andorran players improved thanks to Llovet and Diagne to reduce the difference to thirteen points (86-73, min. 37). Carles Duran dispensed with Ribas and Tomic in the last quarter and gave minutes to the less usual ones like Arturs Zagars.

Andorrans, led by Miller-McIntyre, who finished the match with 22 points, they managed to make up the final score with 90-80.