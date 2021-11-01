11/01/2021 at 15:47 CET

Partizan coach Zeljko Obradovic declared today that his team will need “maximum concentration” against the experienced Joventut in the match of the third day of Euro Group A on Tuesday in Belgrade.

“Joventut is a team that deserves great respect, first because they have players with a lot of experience, and then because they play very good basketball,” he said. Obradovic to the Partizan website.

According to the technician, the game of his rival “is absolutely controlled at all times, with many changes, rhythm, modifications of the defense.”

“That will require our maximum concentration and that from the first moment we are clear in what way we must act against them if we want to play the game well,” he said. Obradovic, who took the reins of Partizan last summer.

The captain of the Belgrade team, Rade Zagorac, assured that it will not be enough to overcome Joventut only physically to win the game against a team that “has years of continuity in its way of playing” and whose ranks “are reinforced every season” .

“Spanish teams play intelligent basketball that is not easy to analyze or to prepare. They know how to play and Joventut is a good example of that,” he said.

The duel will be played in the Belgrade pavilion of “Aleksandar Nikolic“, ancient Pionir.