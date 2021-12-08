12/08/2021 at 20:50 CET

.

The Joventut de Badalona lost (87-77) on the court of the Lithuanian Lietkabelis Panevezys, to which they arrived as the leader, their second match of the Eurocopa in the worst meeting of the green and black this season.

The bad defense condemned them against a rival well led by Nikola Radicevic (13 points and 9 assists) for which it was enough to deactivate Before Tomic with the sticky defense of Djordje gagic to dominate the game from start to finish.

The Badalona team only played at their usual level when Lietkabelis reached their maximum advantage (75-57), four minutes from time. But when it looked like he could fight for the win with 79-70 at 2:26 left, a technique to Pau Ribas his reaction stopped short.

La Penya started badly, especially in defense, and was always in tow of his rival, who started more intensely with six points of Maldunas to take the lead on the scoreboard (6-2, min. 2).

Pau Ribas added five consecutive points to give the Catalans their only advantage in the entire match (6-8, min. 4), but the Lithuanians reacted with Lipkevicius’s 3-pointers to get seven up (17-10, min. 8) with a 11-2 partial.

Joventut reacted at the beginning of the second quarter, and with two triples from Brandon paul -Maximum scorer of the first half with 11 points- and Guillem Vives he tied the game (26-26, min. 14), but failed to take the lead on the scoreboard.

The Lithuanians stopped well at Before Tomic, who only added two points in the first half and seven in the whole game, and their defensive intensity allowed them to provoke bad shots from Joventut and run on the counter attack.

The triples of Zemaitis They allowed him to get close to his maximum difference (38-32, min. 18) and finish the first half four up (41-37).

Joventut did not learn from their mistakes after the break and continued to falter in defense, which the Lithuanians took advantage of to go up to ten points ahead (50-40, min. 24), with Radicevic directing and scoring without much opposition. The green and black did not know how to react to the best Lithuanian game and their lack of rhythm in attack – they only scored 12 points throughout the period – allowed Lietkabelis to reach the last quarter twelve points up (61-49).

The difference increased even more at the beginning of the last quarter with the Lithuanian centers scoring triples and the Green and Black totally out of the game (75-57, min.36).

Penya’s reaction was led by Busquets and Ribas (79-70, min.38), but a basket of Gagic after a defensive rebound and three consecutive free throws conceded after the technique to Ribas they frustrated the Catalan reaction.