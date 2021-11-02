11/02/2021 at 23:30 CET

Six points from Kevin Punter in the last minute struck down (68-67) at Joventut against Partizan in a Eurocopa match in which Badalona’s men deflated in the last quarter, not without arbitration controversy.

KK PARTIZAN, 68

(19 + 15 + 15 + 19): Kevin Punter (18), Zach LeDay (13), Rodions Kurucs (7), Aleksa Avramovic (4), Alen Smailagic (7) –starting five–, Rade Zagorac (4), Balsa Koprivica (4), Nemanja Dangubic (3), Sallas Moore (8) and Yam Madar.

YOUNG, 67

(17 + 22 + 20 + 8): Guillem Vives, Pau Ribas (8), Joel Parra (15), Derek Willis (11), Ante Tomic (10) – starting five -, Pep Busquets (4), Vladimir Brodziansky ( 7), Andrés Feliz (4), Simon Birgander (6) and Zsombor Maronka (2).

REFEREES

Luigi Lamonica (Italy), Aare Halliko (Estonia) and Artem Lavrukhin (Russia). Eliminated by five fouls: Nemanja Danguvic (32:00) and Rodions Kurucs (38:17), from Partizan.

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the second day of Group A of the men’s basketball Eurocup played before 6,733 spectators at the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall or Sala Pionir (Belgrade).

The referees with Luigi Lamonica as ‘capo’ whistled a foul in attack to former Barcelona captain Ante Tomic after watching the ‘instant replay’ with 40 seconds remaining and with Joventut up on the scoreboard (64-65) after signaling a foul by the defender at the time of the action, which gave more chances of victory to the Partizan, which at the hand of Punter did not fail.

The green and black came to a tight end after squandering the ten points (49-59) with which they reached the last quarter. They got stuck in attack, scoring their first basket in play Ribas with 12 seconds left and surviving on free throws. Surviving in such a situation and under pressure from the Pionir was difficult.

Joventut’s entry into the game was spectacular (2-11) with Willis and Parra leading the green-black attack with a triple and a basket under the basket each. A time out of Zeljko Obradovic led to the Partizan returned the coin from Zach Leday and Rodion Kurucs (13-11, min. 7).

Zach Leday became the master of the game and with 10 points he turned the game around (22-17, min. 11) but Joventut reacted hand in hand with Brodziansky and the ex-azulgrana Pau Ribas, who with two consecutive triples and seven assists He guided La Penya until he regained control of the match (27-31, min. 17).

The referees were cruel to Tomic

The Badalonese team controlled the game well once the problems in the defensive rebound had been overcome, reaching a maximum difference of six points (27-33, min. 18) after Ante Tomic’s only basket in the first half.

Lost control of the rebound in attack, Partizan trusted everything to Moore’s success from the three-point line and Joventut, again with Willis and Parra -17 points between them in the first half- went to rest five points up (34-39).

Ante Tomic appeared in attack in the third quarter with six points and a pair of assists to extend the advantage of Penya, who reached eleven points (43-54, min. 27) after a triple from a Joel Parra who continues to aim very high.

Pep Busquets continues taking steps forward

The Serbs could not overcome the great green-black defense and only Kevin Punter (former Olympia Milan) I pierced it with triples, to which Joventut responded by the hand of Parra and Brodziansky to finish the fourth ten points up (49-59).

The Pionir began to tighten and La Penya’s arm shrunk. Zagorac and Smailagic led the Serbian barrage with an initial 8-0 run until Ante Tomic scored Joventut’s first point with a free kick at 5:28 left.

Four consecutive free throws by the green and black gave him air (57-63) 4:22 from the end but a triple by Smailagic after a loss of the ball by Vives and a bad shot by Feliz tightened the score (62-63) with 2’18 “from the conclusion.

La Penya continued adding only free throws to maintain their advantage (62-65, min.39) but Kevin Punter appeared to thwart his triumph with a basket four seconds from the end that left 68-67.