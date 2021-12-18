12/18/2021 at 22:58 CET

Joventut won at Martín Carpena a game that he had controlled with up to 20 points of advantage against Unicaja that touched an epic comeback, but that is moving away from the Copa del Rey (72-76).

UNI

JOV

Unicaja, 72

(12 + 18 + 20 + 22): Jaime Fernández (9), Norris Cole (11), Barreiro (2), Abromaitis (2), Eric (11) -the starting quintet-. Bouteille (9), Alberto Díaz (5), Brizuela (17), Alonso (0) Nzosa (0), Rubén Guerrero (3), Carlos Suárez (3)

Joventut, 76

(22 + 25 + 13 + 16): Vives (13), Pau Ribas (21), Willis (12), Busquets (2), Tomic (7) –initial quintet- Brandon Paul (7), Brodziansky (2), Ventura (0), Feliz (3), Birgander (3), Parra (6).

Referees:

Óscar Perea, Rafael Serrano, Joaquín García. Brodzyanski, eliminated for personal fouls.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the 14th day of the Endesa League, played at the Martin Carpena Pavilion, before 4,830 spectators.

Two triples by Pau Ribas stopped a frantic start by Unicaja that deflated as soon as the Ante Tomic-Guillem Vives axis did his basketball on the inside. The errors in the selection of shots and the bad percentages (4/12 in field goals) they weighed down Fotis Katsikaris’s men in the first quarter (12-22).

The Joventut continued to lead the game, the typewriters became impotent, abused the boat and came the losses that La Penya knew how to take advantage of., with more game and better success thanks to the good hand of Pau Ribas (24-37 min. 17). The Unicaja showed, meanwhile, that it is nothing without the triple.

Joventut domain

The beat was set by Joventut, who did not slow down, He increased the gap and returned to Ante Tomic as his main offensive and rebounding support. A whistle was the soundtrack when the second quarter ended and the Malaga fans saw como his team the game was complicated a lot (30-47).

With such a wide difference the Unicaja needed perfection on both sides of the parquet, But before a team of the quality of Juventut and with the deficiencies of a monothematic Unicaja in the offensive, the game had a fairly predictable script until the pride of the composer appeared at the end (50-60, min. 30).

“Yes, you can! & Rdquor ;, Carpena chanted in the last quarter, with Unicaja showing the fierce version of wounded pride, able to get within five points when the clock read 8:30 to go. From the defensive rebound, the comeback was believed.

Local comeback

Joventut kept the pulse with an inspired Pau Ribas from the perimeter -he finished as the top scorer with 19 points-, but Katsikaris’s men continued the arreón and in two minutes they came back (71-70).

However, when the game was hanging by a thread, Guillem Vives scored a four-meter shot and the last possession was wasted by Unicaja, that neither with a triple by Carlos Suárez nor with the back shot of Norris Coles they got the epic.

A basket on the Joventu’s hornt was only the finishing touch for 72-76 that ensures the Copa del Rey for Joventut and forces Unicaja to win the three remaining games, if he wants to have any option.