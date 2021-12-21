12/21/2021 at 5:22 PM CET

Joventut Badalona visits the Polish Slask Wroclaw court this Wednesday (8:00 p.m.) in the Eurocup without the Americans Brandon Paul and Derek Willis, in their country to “fix” the final visa, nor Ferran Bassas, still in quarantine after contracting the coronavirus , as reported by the club.

The green and black should not have problems to win against the Polish team, penultimate in the standings with a single win, although on the last day they were able to compete against the leader of group A, Partizan, in Belgrade (75-73) .

The Badalona team wants to expand its number of consecutive victories to four to maintain its second place in the group and even regain the lead, if in addition the Partizan falls on the track of the Lokomotiv Kuban. It will be Penya’s last game before hosting Real Madrid in Badalona next Monday.

Penya reaches the penultimate match of the first round of the Eurocup with high confidence after winning last Saturday at the Unicaja court (72-76), which keeps him third in the Endesa League and, it is hoped, that with the lesson learned from his last outing in Europe to the Lietkabelis track.

Carles Duran’s men fell to the Lithuanian team (87-77) in a match in which they did not have the defensive tension against an organized and effective opponent in their game. Last day, they recovered their best version in Europe so as not to give Boulogne Metropolitans 92 (86-63) options in Badalona.

The leader of Slask Wroclaw is an old acquaintance of the Catalan team: the Turkish Kerek Kanter. The power forward has brought out in Poland everything that was not seen in Badalona in the 2019-2020 season. With his current team he averages 11 points and 8 rebounds in the Eurocup and together with point guard Travis Trice and center Ivan Ramljak forms the scoring triplet of his team.