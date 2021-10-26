10/26/2021 at 11:28 PM CEST

Joventut Badalona won (73-56) with more difficulties than expected against a fierce Hamburg Towers on the second day of the Eurocup, in a match in which the green and black were not clear about victory until the final minutes.

JOV

Joventut ,. 73

(17 + 17 + 18 + 21): Vives (2), Ventura (-), Parra (8), Willis (9), Tomic (11) -starting team-, Busquets (4), Brodziansky (16), Feliz (14), Birgander (6), Maronka (3) and Helmanis (-).

Hamburg, 56

(21 + 9 + 15 + 11): Hollatz (14), Jaylon Brown (14), Zachary Brown (11), Hinrichs (4), Kotsar (6) -starting team-, Di Leo (-), Edigin (2 ), Christen (-), Meisner (3), Rich (-) and Walker (2)

Referees:

Pastusiak (Poland), Nikolic (Serbia) and Peer (Israel). Without eliminated.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the second day of group A of the European Championship played at the Palau Olímpic de Badalona before 2,074 spectators.

The team led by the Spanish Pedro Calles did not throw in the towel when six minutes from the end they lost 14 points (61-47, min. 34) and Vladimir Brodziansky, the match’s top scorer with 16 points, and Andrés Feliz had to rescue La Penya when the Germans got five (61-56) with four from the end.

The Germans warned Joventut in the first quarter by scoring their first four triples and blocking their attack with great defense, reaching six points up (12-18, min. 9). La Penya dominated the defensive rebound but missed too many shots. This led him to be overtaken by the orderly play of his rival until the middle of the second quarter (24-25, min. 16).

Good green-black defense

Birgander and Tomic’s points under the rim and a 3-pointer by Derek Willis changed the sign of the match with the green-black defense, who only conceded nine points in the second quarter.

A 12-3 partial gave air to Penya (34-28, min. 20) who went to rest with four rental points (34-30) after a basket Jaylon Brown, the leading scorer in the first half with eight points.

Joventut took the game in the third quarter with Brodziansky and Tomic scoring near the basket (45-36, min. 25). The Germans lost effectiveness in the long distance but remained in the game with the points of the center Maik Kotsar.

Match almost decided

It seemed that the Catalans were going to break the crash when they reached their maximum difference (48-38, min. 27) after a basket by Joel Parra, but Hamburg pressed and Zachary and Jaylon Brown recovered their success to hold on to the game (48-43, min. 28).

History repeated itself in the last quarter. Brodziansky and Vives led La Penya to their maximum difference (61-47, min. 34) but two minutes of disconnection of the locals made Hamburg Towers return to the fight for the victory of the hand of Hollatz (61-56, min. 36) after a partial of 0-9.

Carles Duran did not move the bench and the same people who caused the mess were in charge of undoing it. A triple by Maronka returned Joventut to their maximum advantage (70-56, min. 39) and sentenced the match.