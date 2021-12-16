More and more companies They are requiring their staff to be vaccinated to report to the offices, and one of them is JPMorgan, which announced that unvaccinated employees should “stay home”.

Through a memorandum, JPMorgan informed its employees in New York that those who are not vaccinated must “stay home”, starting Tuesday, December 21.

Temporary measure

The willingness to stay at home is a temporary measure, the bank said, while it analyzes the actions to follow to comply with the vaccination rules.

For Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, telecommuting is not accurate for customers or employees from the bank.

Bank employees began returning to their offices in the summer so a series of rules were issued to protect the health of employees.

90% of employees vaccinated

90% of JPMorgan workers have already been vaccinated, according to the memorandum sent by the bank to its employees.

Reason why the bank relaxed the requirement of the use of masks to its vaccinated employees, who attend its offices in New York.

“It seems unfair to require our vaccinated employees to wear masks all day at their desks,” the memo highlights.

Asked employees for two tests per week

And it is that previously, the bank allowed entry to its facilities, located in Manhattan, to workers who have not been vaccinated, but with the condition of being tested against COVID-19, twice a week.

In addition, it limited the mobility and travel of its employees to safeguard the health of its staff.

The memo sent to JPMorgan workers comes after New York Governor Kathy Hochul, announced the mandatory use of the mask in closed public places, unless the sites required that people be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The measure went into effect in New York on Monday, December 13.

JPMorgan requires proof of vaccination

For now, JPMorgan requires vaccination tests from Tuesday to employees who attend the Manhattan branch, as well as customers who want to enter its facilities.

Other banks have been applying these measures for a long time, but now JPMorgan has launched them, as an additional measure of security for their employees.

