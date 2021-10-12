Related news

Many heads of players from the NBA do not shine for their lucidity, but that of JR Smith It has gone down in history for being one of the most special. He had spent 16 seasons playing in the best basketball league in the world, earning millions and scoring two rings in packed stadiums at the highest level. But he had never been in the situation as he was on Monday. The 36-year-old American was a freshman from college playing a golf tournament at the Elon’s Phoenix Invitational.

Share generation Dwight howard or André Iguodala these three being the most outstanding of the 2004 generation. A draft that cannot be classified as one of the best of the century, despite having several winners of championship rings. JR is one of the most prominent, despite not coming out in a very high position. His career was more, as well as his prominence off the courts due to his eccentricities.

He soon began to highlight how a great scorer in Hornets and Denverbut it wouldn’t be until your jump to the Big Apple when he completely made a place in the NBA getting to be Sixth Man of the year. Your level in New York Knicks He was very tall, being one of the best players in a historic franchise that, since his presence in the team, had not returned to the playoffs until they did so in 2021.

JR Smith opens his college golf career with an 81 in his first tournament. pic.twitter.com/xoid1ztHdx – PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 11, 2021

Lebron James I would trust him for his return to Cleveland to get his first ring with the team of his life, as well as be part of the team of Los Angeles Lakers that he would win the NBA title in 2020. But this past summer he was left without a contract in the best basketball league in the world. Far from regretting, the former player retired at 36 and began his career at university, which he did not go through when he made the jump from high school.

Eccentric champion

But the two-time NBA champion always attracted more attention for his eccentricities. His condition as a black person led him to make the decision to go to Greensboro, a university whose history and tradition represents the collective. During the Black Lives Matter, had many discussions with basketball league players who had supported Trump at some point coming to insult them strongly.

Controversial tattoos, fights both on and off the court… JR Smith was always a source of trouble for his teams. Of course, he also proved to be human. In the 2018/2019 He played just 11 games for Cleveland when LeBron signed for the Lakers. There he fell into oblivion: “I went through a long period of great depression and it lasted a few months in which I couldn’t even play the game. NBA 2K, and I play video games a lot. I didn’t want anything to do with basketball. “

JR Smith, at the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers title celebration .

His great talent for playing was combined with incomprehensible actions such as when in the first game of the NBA Finals in 2018 he caught the rebound of a shot from George Hill and, going behind on the scoreboard before Golden state warriors, he began to lose time instead of shooting again. That series ended with those of the bay as league champions. The image of LeBron James gesturing and making a fuss at JR went around the world and became a meme for history.

The golf

This weekend he has resumed his career as a golfer, something in which he was introduced Moses Malone while he was a professional basketball player, after entering college for the first time at the age of 36. “My family needed money. We were struggling at the time,” he explains about why he made the decision to go directly to the NBA. Now she has started her studies to earn a degree in Humanities.

With the university North Carolina A&T State, has started his first tournament looking to turn pro at some point. Smith left the field on the first day tied for last after six bogeys, four double bogeys, two birdies and six pairs. It was not the best premiere, but his coach explained in specialized media that the former NBA player has earned on his own merits being among the six that make up the university team. The second day ended in the field par.

Whether he earns a Ph.D. or not, Smith still has big goals: He wants to be an All-American in his senior year and help recruit more students for this traditionally black university. His ‘brother’ LeBron James has already spoken publicly about this: “Damn, I’m beyond proud.”

[Más información: El sorprendente compañero de golf de Gareth Bale en el vestuario del Real Madrid]

Follow the topics that interest you