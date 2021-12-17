12/17/2021

On at 18:35 CET

EPE

In full debate about his possible return to Spain, the emeritus king has reappeared in public in the tennis match that this Friday the Spanish Rafael Nadal is playing against Andy Murray in Abu Dhabi, according to some images that this medium has been able to access.

Juan Carlos I left Spain in August of last yearAccording to Zarzuela, after a “thoughtful decision” and “before the public repercussions” that the consecutive information about their accounts in tax havens had been having. With his departure from Spain, the statement said, he intended to “contribute” so that his son and current head of state could develop his function “from the tranquility and calm” that the position requires.

Since then, her public appearances have been recounted. This Friday is an especially relevant appointment. According to the images accessed by this medium, Juan Carlos I has come to enjoy the comeback of tennis player Rafa Nadal, who after four months of injury this Friday is facing in the Mubadala Tennis World Championship against the British Andy Murray.

According to ‘El Periódico de España’, the return operation from Juan Carlos I to Spain has become on going. At the end of the investigation of the Swiss Prosecutor’s Office on the origin of the 65 million euros that he transferred to Corinna Larsen, the file of the three proceedings that remain open in the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office will soon be added. There would only be one last stumbling block: the civil lawsuit of her ex-lover, presumably harassment, illegal tracking and defamation, before a court in London, where it must first be decided whether the king emeritus has immunity or not from being tried by the English justice.

If it ultimately does not prosper, judicial problems of Juan Carlos I will remain resolved, inside and outside of Spain. The stain in its institutional figure remains intact but without the threat that the investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office will conclude with the presentation of a complaint before him Supreme court. The reasons that led Felipe VI, with the active support of the Government, to encourage him to leave Spain, will have disappeared. No investigation will force the King Emeritus to remain in exile in Abu Dhabi.