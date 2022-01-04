01/04/2022 at 18:16 CET

King Juan Carlos turns 84 tomorrow, Wednesday, which he will celebrate again, as it happened on his previous anniversary, in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), where Stays since August 2020 waiting for the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office to decide on the investigations opened on him.

If his 83rd anniversary was the bitterest for his departure from Spain five months before, after reigning almost 40 yearsYes, Don Juan Carlos relives the situation of a year ago without knowing when he will be able to return.

The King Emeritus He considered traveling to Spain before the end of 2021, When everything pointed to the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office was going to have closed the three investigations into his funds abroad in mid-December.

However, the extension of the investigations for another six months, which do not necessarily have to be exhausted, postponed his return, which the Government and the Royal House take for granted that it will not take place before the Office of the Prosecutor concludes its proceedings.

Don Juan Carlos reaches 84 years of age with good physical appearance, as it was verified in the images in which he was seen on the 17th. when he attended a tennis player’s game Rafael Nadal in Abu Dabi, although he continues to suffer from mobility problems, which forces him to use a cane and do rehabilitation exercises.

Weightloss

“Physically, he is much better, because he has lost twelve kilos & rdquor ;, A person who has maintained contact with Juan Carlos I since his departure to the Arab country tells ., where he has the help and protection of four assistants, as well as local service in the town where he resides.

Nevertheless, He conveys that having not set foot in Spain for almost a year and a half is not being easy for him. “It is not comfortable. Mentally, you have to be very strong, in addition to the repudiation to which it has been subjected & rdquor ;, add the sources.

It is expected that Philip VI I called you to congratulate you, As he did last year, although there is hardly any relationship between the two since the king renounced his father’s inheritance and withdrew the allocation he received from the State in March 2020.

Don Juan Carlos has received several visits from his daughters, the infantas Elena and Cristina. In the one they did in February of last year, they took the opportunity to get the vaccine against covid-19, which caused criticism for not having done it in Spain in the turn that corresponded to him by age.

As published by the French journalist Laurence Debray in the book ‘My deposed king’ in October, Don Juan Carlos also maintains telephone contact with Queen Sofia, who is not known to have gone to Abu Dhabi.

Since He lives in the emirate, wakes up early and does gymnastics every day, reads the Spanish press with his mobile phone and tablet and talks on the phone with friends, so it is up to date today.

Some of them have also visited him, such as the former director of the CNI Félix Sanz Roldán or the businessmen José María López de Letona and Borja Gervás, who accompanied him to see Nadal’s tennis match.

He is also seen periodically with his host, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and de facto ruler of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, With whom the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, spoke on December 28, without it being known whether they spoke of Juan Carlos I.

After his meeting with Nadal, with whom he ate after watching his second game, Don Juan Carlos underwent a PCR after the tennis player and his coach, Carles Moyá, tested positive for covid-19, although in the case of the emeritus the result was negative, which did not prevent him from being isolated for a few days.

In addition to the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office, King Juan Carlos awaits the resolution of the lawsuit that his intimate examiner Corinna Larsen filed against him for harassment before the High Court of London, which must rule on whether to admit it or reject it.

The defense of the father of Felipe VI alleges that a British court It cannot judge him by maintaining the immunity granted him by having been head of state for almost 40 years.