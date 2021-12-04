ROSARIO, SANTA FE – A Titans Duel is approaching this Saturday, December 4, at the Cruce Alberdi Subsede Microstadium of the Rosario Central Club, in the beautiful city of Rosario, where the Mendoza Juan “El Titán” Carrasco (60,900 / 11-1- 0, 6 KO), will risk for the second time the Latin lightweight title of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), in this case against the dangerous Chaco, Fernando “Trapo” Cancino (61,000 / 10-8-1, 3 KO). The clash can be enjoyed from 23:00 (live) for the entire Argentine territory and much of Latin America on the TyC Sports screen, and by streaming from 21:30 on TyCSportsPlay.com, through the cycle par excellence : “Boxeo de Primera”, within the framework of a new international production by OR Promotions.

With a marked offensive style, Carrasco will try to consolidate his great present and close the year in the best way, in what will be his fourth presentation of the year. The former national team, 29 years old and with extensive experience in the WSB of AIBA (he was part of the Italian Dolce & Gabanna and Argentina Condors franchises), has just defeated the fighters Daniel Combi (where he was consecrated with the Latin scepter ) and Anthony “El Bandido” Pérez (first endorsement).

After a start to the campaign that had him mistreated and inactive as a result of two considerable injuries (jaw fracture and later in the cheekbone), the one led by Pablo Chacón has definitively recovered from the bad drink and today he is at the maximum peak of his performance. If you pass this test, you will be ready for international takeoff.

However, the cuyano will not have it easy given the notorious experience and intensity that Cancino will propose. The innoqueable credit of Las Breñas, 32, has been measured against the best of the local plane: Gustavo Lemos, Agustín Quintana, Miguel Acosta, Sergio Rosalez, Jonathan Eniz and the Uruguayan Eduardo Abreu are some of the names he had to deal with. In fact, he was able to account for the oriental by TKO5 in February 2018, although he later fell on points in the rematch and the good one.

Left-handed guard, he alternates his training sessions in the Buenos Aires city of Brandsen led by Oscar “Cañete” López, who will be present in his corner. Cancino drags two victories in a row after having surpassed Saúl Huenchul and Diego “el Matador” Cháves on the cards.

The gates of the stadium will open at 9:00 p.m., where you can also buy tickets through the window.

Camejo

Rocha

In the semi-fund match, agreed to eight rounds in the super featherweight division, a clash will be presented that promises to be vibrant between the undefeated Santa Fe from San Lorenzo, Alexis “El Guerrero” Camejo (58,400 / 5-0-2, 1 KO), the José C. Paz from Buenos Aires, Martín “El Negro” Rocha (57,900 / 6-8-0.1 KO), who has just taken Ezequiel Palaversic undefeated.

In the main complementary duel, six in welterweight, there will be a cross between the only winner of Agustín Quintana, Jorge “El Picante” Bermúdez (64,600 / 7-3-0, 3 KO), and Sanpedrino Miguel “Chucky ”Correa (64,600 / 10-21-2, 4 KO), who in 2021 gave several bells after drawing with Mauricio Pezzelato, beating Blas Caro on points and knocking out José Acevedo.

They complete:

Tobías “El Pitubll” Reyes (Ciudad Gálvez, SFe / 50,600 / 2-0-0, 1 KO) vs. Diego Perelló (Ballesteros, CBA / 50,200 / 0-1-0), fly 4 rounds

Simón Agatti (Las Rosas, SFe / 62,600 / Debut) vs. Pedro “El Correntino” Ojeda (Villa Gob. Gálvez, Sfe / 61,700 / 2-0-0), super lightweight 4 rounds