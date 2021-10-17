Juan de Dios Pantoja needs nebulization due to contagion | Instagram

For a couple of days, Juan de Dios Pantoja shared with his followers that he had been infected with the virus that caused the pandemic, recently Kimberly loaiza his wife shared a video of him using oxygen.

Despite the extreme measures they have been taking Juan de Dios Pantoja and his family, to avoid contagions, unfortunately succumbed to Covid-19, it is not known until now where the contagion occurred.

Surely some would think that he was infected because the musical artist was participating in the reality show “Así se baila” in the company of Kim Loaiza of course.

Like his wife the singer and musical artist interpreter of “Recuerdo” launched in 2019, they had been quite careful in terms of approaching other people, however it was unavoidable that it was infected, we hope that La Lindura Mayor and her children are not.

For a couple of hours his name began to be a trend again because an hour ago Kimberly Loaiza shared a video of him lying on a bed.

Juan de Dios Pantoja needs oxygen due to contagion | Instagram juandediospantoja

Juan de Dios was using a kind of nebulizer or oxygen mask, probably to help him a little to cope with the possible symptoms that he may be presenting.

From the moment Loaiza shared this video on Twitter, the words “You can Juan” became a trend, at the moment it is in position two with 6,375 twetts referring to the video.

Several Internet users and little pantojitas have shared some captures of said video where they write nice messages to him hoping that he can read them.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

4 hours before, Kim Loaiza shared a statement in which she warned her fans that due to the contagion they could not be in “Así se baila” tomorrow, also she did not know how long they could be, however she hoped it would be soon.

At least it would be 14 days of isolation so that the treatment that the singer undergoes takes effect and another test can be carried out, hoping that it is negative, but as his infection is recent, it will be necessary to wait perhaps a little more.

30 minutes ago Juan de Dios Pantoja shared a post on Twitter, where he sent a message to his fans who are concerned about his health.