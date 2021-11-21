Juan de Dios Pantoja shows off Kima while having a snack | Instagram

Eldest daughter of Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja, Kima Sofía Pantoja Loaiza has become a character in social networks, when her father, proud of his little girl, shares her content on networks, it immediately becomes a trend.

It is no secret to anyone that the little girl Kima Be a mini celebrity, this thanks to the fame of your successful parents, who are two important Internet celebrities.

From the moment her followers, more well known as Linduritas and Pantojitas, learned of Kim Loaiza’s pregnancy, the excitement of meeting the adorable little Kima immediately surged.

Like any proud dad Juan de Dios Pantoja He takes every opportunity to show off his daughter, which another dad would do, with the difference that Kima is seen by millions of people once a publication is launched in which she appears and the same happens with Juanito Pantoja Loaiza, her little brother.

In these tender videos the two-year-old girl appears as the protagonist, in the first one her father, the musical artist, is saying good morning and sending blessings, which of course the adorable girl repeats with her tender voice.

In the following videos we can see the little girl changed and combed, wearing her characteristic Chinese that most of the time end up being two tails.

The funny thing about these videos is that Kimita, as her mother La Lindura Mayor also refers to her, was having a snack, in one of her videos where all the family appeared JD Pantoja mentioned that since she was very little her daughter followed a diet with a nutritionist.

Saying diet is not necessarily to lose weight, it is rather to learn to eat and if you have observed the little girl continuously, we see her eating only healthy things, although her parents give her sweets it tends to be somewhat sporadic.

In her refrigerator, Kima was eating some tomato pieces cut into wedges, in addition to onion cut in julienne, curiously Juan de Dios was also a bit surprised that his little girl liked raw white onion.

Without a doubt, Kima has developed a taste for healthy and natural foods, it is something that is part of her development and growth as a healthy child, which was surely the goal of her parents from the beginning.