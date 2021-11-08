Juan de Dios Pantoja, shares tender moments with Kima | Instagram

The Pantoja Loaiza family is one of the best known in all of Mexico, especially because Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly loaiza They are two important influencers in social networks, recently JD showed some tender videos next to his daughter Kima.

As you well know, little Kima, who is only two years old, is the eldest daughter of the marriage, and who has earned the affection of both the cute and the little pantojitas, this thanks to the fact that they adore their parents, the same affection was projected to the little girl and her brother Juanito.

Being the first-born daughter of Kimberly and Juan de Dios, there was a time when only she was the protagonist of the most tender videos that her parents uploaded to networks and YouTube, later she had to share the credit with her younger brother.

Sometimes Juan de Dios Pantoja He supports his wife so that she does not leave the whole burden of taking care of their two children at the same time, since both he and she have many occupations and activities.

Although the interpreters of “Bye bye” are constantly busy, they always take the time to attend to their little ones, this apparently was one of the reasons why the couple decided not to return to the program “Así se baila”.

Juan de Dios shared some videos in his stories where he appears with Kima in a jumper, in the first video we see Kima jumping with one of her multiple dolls, just seeing her is always the most tender.

In the following videos we see Kima giving her dad very affectionate kisses Juan de Dios PantojaThat’s because previously, the little girl had been fighting with one of her father’s cousins, because he told her that her father was his.

We have seen this situation on more than one occasion, because for Kima both her mother and father and certain people who live with them are only hers, even when she was younger she was jealous of her own parents with themselves.

Little Kima Sofía Pantoja Loaiza has grown a lot in these two years, and above all she has shown that she is a very intelligent girl of which her parents are the most proud, which they presume at every opportunity like any other parent would. .