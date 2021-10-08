Juan Gabriel is still alive, he did not die on August 28, 2016, as his family says. That is what says Martha Figueroa, former host of ‘Ventaneando’.

In an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, Martha Figueroa assured that her research has led her to firmly believe that Juan Gabriel is still in this world.

Even Martha Figueroa assured that she found out from people close to the very president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who know that Juan Gabriel is alive.

After announcing the death of Juan Gabriel five years ago, due to an acute myocardial infarction, many fans were incredulous.

Among other things, because just a few days ago he had given a concert in Los Angeles, California, in which people did not notice any symptoms of illness in Juan Gabriel.

But what caused the most suspicion was the fact that his remains were cremated the day after his death, with no one other than the family seeing his body.

Since then, the doubt remains with many fans and also with celebrities such as Joaquín Muñoz, former representative of the singer-songwriter, who is already taken as a joke.

Despite this, journalist Martha Figueroa supports her claims that Juan Gabriel is alive, as confirmed in an interview for the YouTube channel ‘En Casa de Mara’.

“I am convinced [de que Juan Gabriel está vivo]… It doesn’t matter that people laugh, I don’t care, I’m sure he’s alive, Mara “

Before the incredulity of Mara Patricia Castañeda, the former host of ‘Ventaneando’ explained why she thinks Juan Gabriel is still alive:

“From day one the funeral home began to tell me inconsistencies, things, oddities and I was tying up my ends, I was doing my, ‘ah, Chihuahua! and all…’. Suddenly a man, Joaquín Muñoz, appears to me to tell me, ‘Juan Gabriel is alive, for this and the other’, and I said, ‘I also believe the same, but in a different tone and in something else for what I have investigated “

The journalist pointed out that her investigations led her to learn from people close to President AMLO that they would have the certainty that Juan Gabriel is alive.

How? Because they are in contact with the so-called ‘Divo de Juárez’, said Martha Figueroa:

“Then I began to meet people who were close to the current President and who also knew something, that they were still in contact, I mean things and I said, ‘Is it clear? … I think it is [vivo] and a lot of information began to come to me from many places and I began to gather information and I believe that he is alive, because of the information I have ”.