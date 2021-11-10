One week after the arrest of Joan Gabriel Aguilera Salas, son ofJuan Gabriel, the family sent a statement in which they spoke for the first time about the arrest of the son of ‘El Divo de Juárez’, who was accused on November 3 of domestic violence. According to the authorities’ reports, Joan Gabriel, the singer’s adopted son with Laura Salas, attacked his brother, his sister-in-law and his mother at the home of the deceased interpreter in Florida. Apparently Joan Gabriel was intoxicated. Despite the circumstances, the Aguilera family clarified in their statement that they are united and that they hope to overcome this situation soon.

© GettyImagesThe singer’s son came to the family home in Florida in a state of openness and assaulted his mother, brother and sister-in-law

“We thank all of you for your concern for the events that occurred days ago and the affection we have received, as well as the words of love sent to our beloved mother Laura,” reads the beginning of the statement.

In the message, the Aguileras indicate that what they most want is for this situation to be overcome and for Joan Gabriel to seek help from professionals. “We wish the best so that Joan can move forward and that this situation is overcome, since we cannot allow it to happen again, no more. We hope, from a distance, that everything can return to normal and that things take their course, that he finds the help he needs and that he is supported by the people he deserves ”.

To conclude, the family of the interpreter of songs like Querida, added that they will focus on staying together and fixing their disagreements. “We will be fine and we will continue as united as ever with our entire family with whom we strengthen ties of love: Iván, Simona, Florentina, Ivancito, Hans, Mrs. Laura and our loving González family.”

The facts

On November 3, Joan Gabriel arrived at the family home in a drunken state and when they asked him to leave the property, he became upset and began to beat his brother Jean, his partner; Jolie and her mother, Mrs. Laura, who is 65 years old. Police reports indicate that Joan hit her brother 15 times, pushed her sister-in-law by the shoulders and hit her about five times, in addition to throwing a lamp at her.

Jean called 911 and when authorities arrived, Joan tried to escape, hiding in the backyard behind some trees. After spending 24 hours behind bars, Joan was released; Well, his mother paid a bail of $ 2,000 dollars.

