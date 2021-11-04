Twitter / Instagram Arrest of Joan Gabriel Aguilera Salas, adoptive son of singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel.

After an episode of family violence during which he attacked several members of his inner circle, Joan Gabriel Aguilera Salas, adopted son of Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel, was arrested in Florida, United States.

As reported this Wednesday in the program “Ventaneando” (Azteca Uno), Joan Gabriel Aguilera Salas is behind bars in Florida for family violence.

Meanwhile, from the program “Suelta la Sopa” (Telemundo), they specified that Joan Gabriel Aguilera Salas remains detained in a prison in Fort Lauderdale, Broward County.

In the same cycle of entertainment news, they also showed the first photo of Juan Gabriel’s adopted son behind bars, in which a bruise can be seen in his left eye, probably the product of the intra-family fight that he starred in last Tuesday.

Joan Gabriel Aguilera Salas is accused of three crimes: assault, assault on a person over 65 years of age and family violence.

How was the aggression of Joan Gabriel Aguilera Salas to members of his family

According to the testimony of Laura Salas, mother of Joan Gabriel, consigned by PEOPLE, the adopted son of the late Juan Gabriel arrived home “intoxicated” and it did not take long to “cause problems.”

“Joan came to the residence intoxicated and immediately started causing problems. He hit his brother Jean approximately fifteen times, Joan pushed her sister-in-law by the shoulders, grabbed her by the neck from behind and hit her in the face five more times. He took a glass lamp from the corridor and threw it at him, ”Salas explained.

Other media such as “Suelta la sopa” or “El Imparcial” report that Joan also attacked her own mother, whom she allegedly pushed when she asked him to leave the house.

Before arresting him on his return, the security forces searched his house and found a large number of empty bottles, noting the aggressor’s significant alcohol intake.

Joan Gabriel was found hiding in the courtyard of a house near his; He is currently in prison, waiting for someone to post the $ 2,000 bail

According to the information provided by “El Imparcial”, Joan Gabriel is still in the Fort Lauderdale prison, waiting for someone from his family to pay the $ 2,000 bail set by the local authorities.

For his part, the policeman who carried out his arrest revealed that one of Juan Gabriel’s heirs was found hiding in the courtyard of a nearby house and did not want to turn himself in.

Upon returning home, that was when authorities proceeded to arrest, PEOPLE notes.

In addition to Joan Gabriel, the other children of Juan Gabriel are: Iván Gabriel Aguilera Salas, Luis Alberto Aguilera, Joao Gabriel, Hans Gabriel and Jean Gabriel.

