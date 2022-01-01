The star signing of Yucatan lions reaches the Major League Baseball thanks to his time in the Pacific Academy, a hotbed of talent powered by Juan Josand Arellano HernAndez.

Oliver Carrillo Beltran, a native of Gregorio Vázquez Moreno from Rosario, Sinaloa, fulfills the dream of reaching the top baseball circuit with only 19 years of age.

The young and powerful hitter was “discovered” by the Academy from Pacific in 2016, and in June 2021 he debuted with Yucatan lions in the Mexican Baseball League.

But now, Oliver carrillo He will test his talent as a fourth battler after being signed by the San Diego Padres.

On December 17, the signing was announced during an event in which the Executive President of Yucatan lions, Erick Arrellano HernAndez, With Oliver carrillo and his family, and accompanied by Manuel Rangel, a recruiter for the San Diego Padres.

“The process has always been strong, I lasted three years at the Academia de Beisbol del Pacífico, then they sent me to the Academia de Monterrey to continue with my training and thank God the results were given,” said Carrillo Beltrán.

It will be between January 15 or 20, 2022 that the Mexican player will go to the Padres branches in the Dominican Republic; there he will climb within the team.

The Pacific Academy, Juan Jos’s projectand Arellano HernAndez that connects players to the Major Leagues

The Pacific Academy It is a hotbed of talent that supports young Mexicans to find their maximum potential in sports.

This training and projection effort is possible thanks to the impulse of the entrepreneur Juan Josand Arellano Hernandez, owner of ARHE Group.

The Sinaloan businessman expressed the scope of that academy five years after its creation; so he said during a showcase held last November.

“We are very satisfied, because it is something that we have been building over the years and I think the fruit is reflected in bringing organizations from Big leagues to show the talent we have in the country, “said Arellano Hernández.

“It is a pride that we can carry out this type of event here in Sinaloa and Mazatlán, which is at home,” he added.

The Yucatan Lions Organization, through its Pacific Baseball Academy, has managed to place a total of five players with Major League Baseball during 2021.

Victor Lizárraga, pitcher (San Diego Padres)

Manuel Rodríguez, pitcher (Chicago Cubs)

Luis Serna, pitcher (New York Yankees)

Luis Castañeda, infielder (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Oliver Carrillo, outfielder (San Diego Padres)