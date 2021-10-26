10/26/2021 at 11:44 AM CEST

EP

The newly elected secretary general of the PSOE-M, Juan Lobato, will also occupy the Spokesperson of the parliamentary group in the Madrid Assembly, in the place of Hana Jalloul, that he put the position “at the disposal” of the formation, as the ‘Cadena Ser’ has advanced and socialist sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

Jalloul herself conveyed her decision at a subsequent press conference to the Board of Spokespersons. “I want to publicly announce that I am putting my position at the disposal of the party. This time has been temporary and it has been a learning process for me, “he explained.

In his opinion, Madrid needs “a lot of work” and believes that it is time to put his position “at the disposal of the party”. In addition, she has assured that she will remain in the group as a deputy and that she will also dedicate herself to the Executive of her party.

Regarding the replacement in his position, Jalloul has indicated that there is a manager who is in charge of carry out these types of decisions. “The changes must always be forward but we must be prudent,” he has settled.

Last Saturday Juan Lobato was elected Secretary General of the Madrid Socialists. He has always shown his predisposition to be a single figure who would be in charge of leading the Group’s Spokesperson and the leadership of the PSOE-M.

This Monday, the new secretary general already said that has forged an idea of ​​its direction and “clear profiles” And, although he did not give names, he did indicate that “there will be many independent progressive people in the region who will have leadership in this new stage.”

He wants to open the party “completely” to compete in 19 months in the elections with a party of the region “modern and absolutely open to citizens. In fact, he has acknowledged that he is not so concerned that there are more members, but rather that they feel “close, get excited” and dare to tell them the things they do well or badly.

In Lobato’s opinion, the PSOE is a party “of majorities” and the “only one capable of being voted by the vast majority of justice, progress and social equality”, Therefore, for the next regional congress (November 13 and 14), it will make a call for a massive appeal for them to participate and convey their concerns and problems that they see within the Community of Madrid.