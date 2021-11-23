Juan Magán, the Spanish producer, DJ and performer, returns to the dance scene with a marked electro Latin rhythm “Let’s go to drink”, the artist’s indisputable new anthem.

The coach who won the hearts of the Dominicans after his appearance on The Voice, Juan Magán, returns to the dance scene with the single “Vamo ‘A Beber”, the indisputable new anthem of the most international Spanish producer, DJ and performer of all time, who in recent years has the most reproductions on digital platforms.

The song composed and produced by Juan himself “Vamo ‘a Beber”, who is nominated for the Latin Grammy 2021 in the Best Urban Fest / Performance category with “El Amor Es Una Moda” ft Alcover and Don Omar; It is a hymn to spontaneity, a cry of happiness, energy and the desire to go out and celebrate.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to once again hear electronic rhythms with vocals in Spanish invading dance floors and radio stations around the world,” said Magán.

The musical genre “Electro Latino”, of which Magán is the creator, has been enriched and modified since in 2007 it began to go around the world from its cradle in Spain to countries such as Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico reaching Puerto Rico and many more, so that one of the great exponents of urban music will lead it by positioning the songs at the top of the global charts.

That renowned artists from the Latin music scene are working on electronic singles in Spanish is the mere confirmation that Juan Magán’s vision over a decade ago was not wrong.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKvr5hHDGWA