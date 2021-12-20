Juan Soler he lived the most tender encounter, when he met his granddaughter Alfonsina. The baby is the daughter of Valentina, the actor’s eldest daughter with a girlfriend from his youth. Jacky Bracamontes He celebrated his father’s 70th birthday in style and met with him and his entire family to celebrate.

As for the pandemic, some celebrities have not had a good time. Karina Banda currently fighting coronavirus, while Rafael Nadal reported that he tested positive for the virus after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament.

Juan Soler

Actor Juan Soler finally reunited with his granddaughter Alfonsina. “My granddaughter Alfonsina !!! Dead of love…”. The Argentine became a grandfather in March 2021.

Roselyn Sanchez

Roselyn Sánchez and her husband Eric Winter went with their children to Disneyland, ‘The Happiest Place in the World’.

Daniella Alvarez

Daniella Álvarez and her boyfriend, Daniel Arenas, are on vacation in New York. The Colombian shared several photographs of her days in ‘The Big Apple’ and wrote: “Anywhere in the world but TOGETHER🗽 😍 Thank God for allowing us to have health and the possibility of giving us this trip on our first Christmas! May God and Our Lady allow it to be the first of many 🙌🏼🎄❤️ ”.

J Balvin

J Balvin flooded social networks with tenderness with some images of his little Rio: “My dear Rio !! We both wish you the best vibe 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 ”.

Jacky Bracamontes

Jacky Bracamontes celebrated his father’s 70th birthday and traveled to his hometown to celebrate in style: “Daddy, happy birthday in advance! We wanted to celebrate your 70 years of life surrounded by your family and your friends… as you deserve !!! We love you! @profebraca #ProfeLaLeyenda @pichisvan @alibracas @ 1raulglez @alinitagb @jesusbravan @loreniamm ”.

Ricardo Montaner and Evaluna

Ricardo Montaner cannot wait any longer to receive the grandson that Evaluna will give him. The singer shared a photo with his daughter and made a tender reflection. “And to think that this little girl is going to give me my #INDIGO Girl or boy?”

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin is shooting a new video and gave his fans a taste. With this image, Ricky caused quite a stir on social media. “A day in the office #videoshoot #newsingle 📷 @rondenepr (A day at the office)”.

Karina Banda

Karina Banda shared with her followers that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and asked her followers to continue to take good care of themselves. “Today I feel much better, THANK YOU for being aware of my health and your expressions of affection ❤️ I have two doses of the vaccine 💉 from Pfizer and I was about to give me the third dose but the virus was ahead of me.”

“I have not had serious symptoms perhaps because I was already vaccinated, I have faith that I will get out of this quickly. If God allows it, I will be able to have a good night with health and with my family at home. I hope that my personal experience helps prevent more cases or detect some early. #covid # covid19 “.

Karina Banda

The presenter of Enamorándonos USA explained in her social networks how she realized that her health was in danger. He commented that it all started like a flu, until after one of the many tests that was done, it came out positive.

Rafael Nadal

Through his Instagram profile, Rafael Nadal, shared the details about his health: “Hello everyone. I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain ”.

“Both in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi we passed controls every two days and all were negative, the last being on Friday and having the results on Saturday. I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. Now I am homebound and have informed the people who have been in contact with me of the result. ”

To conclude his message, the professional tennis player thanked everyone for their support and understanding during this process.