The Dominican slugger of the Washington Nationals, closed in 2021 his campaign with the highest productivity in the MLB since his debut in 2018, going from his first All-Star Game, winning the Silver Bat for the second year in a row and being second in the voting. to the MVP of the National League.

2021 is written in large letters for the Dominican, in a campaign of 157 hits in 151 games, hits of which 29 were home runs and another 20 doubles, in addition to 111 scored with 95 RBIs, along with the offensive line of .313 / .465 / .534 and an OPS + of 175.

Beyond this, his contributions include 163 Weighting Races Created Plus (wRC +), being third in the entire department in MLB, and a total of 6.6 Wins Above Replacement (fWAR) added.

The Dominican player divided his contacts between great power and great ease in putting the ball into play. His Isolation Power (ISO) rate of .276 was 176% higher than the average level of MLB players to hit extra-bases, combining at an excellent .332 in his Batting Average for Balls In Play.

From here, two main factors are observed in the player, ranging from his ease of reaching the pads as shown by his offensive line, for whoever was a leader in OBP, to his great incidence in the creation of careers for his team and, therefore , its influence on victories.

What makes valuable Juan Soto Without a doubt that is his notion at the plate, who registered in 2021 a rate of at-bats that ended in walks of 20.3%, while strikeouts only 14.5%. The player only swung 15.1% to pitches outside the strike zone and his contact level against them was 62.6%, while within the zone 62.8% of the pitches swung him, reaching 88.7% of contacts in front of these.

And of course, how to forget about the player of only 23 years of age and two months, who ends up being within everything that makes the point more grandiose, surprising and admirable.

Why the best hitter in the game? As simple as the obvious of his percentage numbers, his great notion in the batter’s box, his presence in creating runs, his power hitting, his contact hitting, his ability to hit the bases.

Everything you look for in a hitter is Juan Soto. Responding to the best will always be a point where there is no clear context, although taking El Chombo at his word, the best is equivalent to the most versatile, from today’s baseball batting box that bears the name of: Juan José Soto Pacheco.